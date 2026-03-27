Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo rates Orlando Pirates star Sipho Mbule's 2026 FIFA World Cup chances after falling down Hugo Broos' pecking order
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Mbule out of the national team
After returning from the 2025 AFCON finals, Orlando Pirates midfielder Sipho Mbule has lost his place in the Bafana Bafana squad.
He has seen little game time at Orlando Pirates, and that has removed him from national team coach Hugo Broos' plans.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns star is not part of the team that faces Panama in international friendly matches on Friday and Tuesday.
His situation has been worsened by the fact that Relebohile Mofokeng has shone bright in his new position as a playmaker at Pirates and is expected to further shine in that role in national team colours.
But Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo feels Mbule can still make the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad.
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Doc Khumalo on Mbule's World Cup prospects
“He might get a chance,” said Khumalo on the DNA Podcast as per iDiksi Times.
"Remember, he was part of the AFCON. So it’s not difficult to call him because he understands the philosophy and the setup.
“He was in Morocco at the AFCON. So players like that they might get a chance to be called in.”
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Broos on snubbing Mbule
“I think Sipho helped us a lot in September/October qualifiers for the World Cup,” Broos said on SABC1.
“He was really outstanding, but be consistent, it’s not enough to play your games, and then suddenly you drop. He doesn’t play anymore at Pirates, there has to be a reason for that…"
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Broos' discouraging stance on Mbule
The Bafana coach has made utterances that suggest that Mbule has no place in his squad, even if he improves in his performances.
“After the injury of Themba [Zwane], I was still looking for those players we didn’t find them or they didn’t satisfy us," Broos said.
"So now that Themba is fit again, why shouldn’t I call him again and I have another one, Rele [Mofokeng) I think we have to push Rele into that position as well.”