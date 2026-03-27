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Sipho Mbule, Bafana Bafana, October 2025Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo rates Orlando Pirates star Sipho Mbule's 2026 FIFA World Cup chances after falling down Hugo Broos' pecking order

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Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
Lamontville Golden Arrows
South Africa vs Panama
South Africa
Panama
Friendlies
South Africa vs Panama
S. Mbule
H. Broos
R. Mofokeng
T. Zwane

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star appeared to be on the rise after joining the Buccaneers before the start of this season. He even earned a place in the national team squad for the 2025 AFCON tournament. However, limited game time at the club level has seen him fall out of the national team picture, denting his chances of featuring at the global tournament in North America.

  • Sipho Mbule, South AfricaBackpagepix

    Mbule out of the national team

    After returning from the 2025 AFCON finals, Orlando Pirates midfielder Sipho Mbule has lost his place in the Bafana Bafana squad.

    He has seen little game time at Orlando Pirates, and that has removed him from national team coach Hugo Broos' plans.

    The former Mamelodi Sundowns star is not part of the team that faces Panama in international friendly matches on Friday and Tuesday. 

    His situation has been worsened by the fact that Relebohile Mofokeng has shone bright in his new position as a playmaker at Pirates and is expected to further shine in that role in national team colours.

    But Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo feels Mbule can still make the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad. 

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  • Doctor KhumaloBackpagepix

    Doc Khumalo on Mbule's World Cup prospects

    “He might get a chance,” said Khumalo on the DNA Podcast as per iDiksi Times. 

    "Remember, he was part of the AFCON. So it’s not difficult to call him because he understands the philosophy and the setup.  

    “He was in Morocco at the AFCON. So players like that they might get a chance to be called in.”

  • Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpagepix

    Broos on snubbing Mbule

    “I think Sipho helped us a lot in September/October qualifiers for the World Cup,” Broos said on SABC1.

    “He was really outstanding, but be consistent, it’s not enough to play your games, and then suddenly you drop. He doesn’t play anymore at Pirates, there has to be a reason for that…"

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  • Sipho Mbule, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Broos' discouraging stance on Mbule

    The Bafana coach has made utterances that suggest that Mbule has no place in his squad, even if he improves in his performances.

    “After the injury of Themba [Zwane], I was still looking for those players we didn’t find them or they didn’t satisfy us," Broos said.  

    "So now that Themba is fit again, why shouldn’t I call him again and I have another one, Rele [Mofokeng) I think we have to push Rele into that position as well.”