Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo rates Orlando Pirates star Sipho Mbule's 2026 FIFA World Cup chances after falling down Hugo Broos' pecking order

After returning from the 2025 AFCON finals, Orlando Pirates midfielder Sipho Mbule has lost his place in the Bafana Bafana squad.

He has seen little game time at Orlando Pirates, and that has removed him from national team coach Hugo Broos' plans.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star is not part of the team that faces Panama in international friendly matches on Friday and Tuesday.

His situation has been worsened by the fact that Relebohile Mofokeng has shone bright in his new position as a playmaker at Pirates and is expected to further shine in that role in national team colours.

But Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo feels Mbule can still make the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad.