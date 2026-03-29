Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo praises Mamelodi Sundowns star after Bafana Bafana return 'he’s one of the best players right now'

After a very long time out of the national team, Hugo Broos finally recalled the Mamelodi Sundowns star Jayden Adams.

His recall came at a time the midfielder is enjoying a fine run with the Premier Soccer League giants, having played in 26 games across all competitions, scored two goals and provided an assist.

Adams, when he was at Stellenbosch, was called up for a national assignment but arrived late, a move that Broos did not take lightly, and he was left out as Bafana Bafana prepared for an AFCON 2025 qualifier against Congo.

He spent one year outside the national team, but he has finally returned and looks ready to claim his position long-term.