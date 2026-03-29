Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo praises Mamelodi Sundowns star after Bafana Bafana return 'he’s one of the best players right now'
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Adams returns
After a very long time out of the national team, Hugo Broos finally recalled the Mamelodi Sundowns star Jayden Adams.
His recall came at a time the midfielder is enjoying a fine run with the Premier Soccer League giants, having played in 26 games across all competitions, scored two goals and provided an assist.
Adams, when he was at Stellenbosch, was called up for a national assignment but arrived late, a move that Broos did not take lightly, and he was left out as Bafana Bafana prepared for an AFCON 2025 qualifier against Congo.
He spent one year outside the national team, but he has finally returned and looks ready to claim his position long-term.
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Adams praised
Former Kaizer Chiefs star Doctor Khumalo has lauded the Downs star, who is shining again after initial struggles.
“To be honest and precise, we need to give this boy applause because he was taken out of the squad. He was not playing at Sundowns, and when he got a chance, listen, it’s like he’s saying, ‘I don’t think you understand who I am; now let me show you,'" Khumalo told DNA Podcast.
“He’ll hit you with an amazing pass; you can only stop it in your heart. It will move right past you; your foot won’t even move. No doubt he’s one of the best players right now. I do not dispute that. We can all see it. He’s good.
“He goes about his business quietly; you’ll be woken up by one of his champagne passes. He’s commanding the midfield at Sundowns; he even benches [Marcelo] Allende," he added.
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Broos happy with Adams' progress
Recently, Broos recalled his fallout with the Mzansi star and stated he is happy with how the player has progressed over the last year.
“I think Jayden is the same story as [Relebohile Mofokeng] and [Mbekezeli] Mbokazi. When you’re so young and suddenly you become a very good player, a star, and there is so much interest in you, it’s difficult to manage that,” Broos said.
“And in a certain moment, Jayden lost himself also; the moment he went to Sundowns, I think he thought, 'Ah, things are done,' and as time went on, he was not playing; he was on the bench, and he was even in the stands at certain moments.
“He did what he did with the national team when I was not happy with that, but he’s learnt a lot, and he knows now. When you see him playing, he’s more mature, and the qualities are still there. And this maturity is something he got in the last year."
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European interest?
As Adams continues to shine at club level, reports have emerged that he has attracted interest from foreign clubs.
Reports further indicate that the decision to join the unnamed Dutch club will be made after the World Cup finals, according to Soccer Laduma.