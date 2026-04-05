Kaizer Chiefs legend backs Lehlohonolo Majoro’s new Strikers Academy venture as PSL & Bafana Bafana's goal drought continues - 'These guys need to show current generation how it's done'

Itumeleng Khune has raised concerns over South African football’s blunt edge in front of goal, with the issue again exposed during Bafana Bafana’s recent international friendlies. Despite controlling large spells and carving out chances, the side battled to turn dominance into goals.

Speaking on SABC Sport, he stressed that the problem extends beyond the national setup, warning that it reflects a deeper, systemic issue within the Premier Soccer League.

The veteran shot-stopper pointed to the modest scoring returns among the league’s leading marksmen as clear proof that the craft of clinical finishing is fading from the modern game.