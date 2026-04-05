Kaizer Chiefs legend backs Lehlohonolo Majoro’s new Strikers Academy venture as PSL & Bafana Bafana's goal drought continues - 'These guys need to show current generation how it's done'
- Backpage
Khune addresses scoring crisis
Itumeleng Khune has raised concerns over South African football’s blunt edge in front of goal, with the issue again exposed during Bafana Bafana’s recent international friendlies. Despite controlling large spells and carving out chances, the side battled to turn dominance into goals.
Speaking on SABC Sport, he stressed that the problem extends beyond the national setup, warning that it reflects a deeper, systemic issue within the Premier Soccer League.
The veteran shot-stopper pointed to the modest scoring returns among the league’s leading marksmen as clear proof that the craft of clinical finishing is fading from the modern game.
Support for Majoro’s MESSA initiative
In response to these struggles, former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates striker Lehlohonolo Majoro has launched the Major Elite Soccer Strikers Academy (MESSA), an initiative designed to deliver specialist training for forwards, something many local clubs currently lack in their technical structures, and Khune was quick to back his former teammate’s vision.
"I support what Lehlohonolo Majoro is doing and a lot of top strikers like your Collins Mbesuma - these guys need to come out of retirement and maybe bang those goals and show the current generation how it's done," said Khune as quoted by KickOff.
- Backpage
The alarming stats in the league
Khune’s concerns are underlined by the numbers. As the domestic campaign hits its decisive phase, the PSL Golden Boot race has lacked its usual spark, with scoring charts moving at an unusually slow pace. The legendary keeper pointed out that the current leading tally would have been comfortably surpassed much earlier in past PSL seasons, highlighting a worrying dip in cutting-edge up front.
"Good chances were created, but it's been a cry for us as a nation," Khune explained during his Bafana's analysis.
"Even in our league, the Betway Premier League, we are not converting. You can see right now we have eight [league] games to go. Our top score is 12 goals. So teams need to really invest in striker coaches."
Bafana’s World Cup warning
As South Africa sets its sights on major international assignments, including the FIFA World Cup, Khune cautioned that a lack of cutting edge in front of goal could ultimately derail the nation’s ambitions.
While Bafana have shown encouraging signs in build-up play during their recent outings, the final touch remains the true measure of success at the highest level.
He concluded his assessment with a firm reminder of what is at stake for the national side.
"But it was a good game from Bafana, a good test. They just need to go out there and show that they bring their scoring boots to the World Cup, because we are going to need goals."