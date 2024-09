The Namibia international has been one of the most reliable players for the Buccaneers in the last couple of seasons.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Hotto has been at Bucs for the last four years

Ex-Bidvest Wits star has been delivering for Pirates consistently

The Soweto giants have been urged to extend player's stay Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below