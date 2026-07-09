Kaizer Chiefs launch The Kingdom Rises home and away kits for 2026/27 season - 'A statement of beauty, sophistication and class'

Marketing Director Jessica Motaung expressed her excitement regarding the new technical designs, emphasizing the "The Kingdom Rises" theme.

Motaung stated: "Like we have done over the past three seasons, we have worked hard to come up with glamorous and stylish designs that manifest the spirit of our mantra for the season, The Kingdom Rises, intended to make our players and supporters stand out and be noticed, whether at the stadium or elsewhere. The away jersey roars with pride and is one very strong jersey. We thank Kappa again for their partnership and look forward to another season of success on and off the field."

Kappa South Africa's Ricky Joseph echoed these sentiments, highlighting the global reach of the brand's partnership with the Glamour Boys.

Joseph noted: "It is an honour to have South Africa’s biggest Club, Kaizer Chiefs, wearing the Kappa kit so proudly. What is even more rewarding is seeing the jersey everywhere you go in South Africa, and across the continent during CAF competitions – from Angola to Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, and Egypt. We look forward to another successful season with Amakhosi. As we get into our fourth year, we truly believe that supporters and players will enjoy wearing these new kits. I once again congratulate our design team in Italy for maintaining such a high level of creativity. I believe that this season’s Kaizer Chiefs designs are our best yet, perfectly combining trendiness, history and culture all in one."