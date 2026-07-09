Kaizer Chiefs launch The Kingdom Rises home and away kits for 2026/27 season - 'A statement of beauty, sophistication and class'
A classic home look with Zulu inspiration
The home jersey remains true to the club's traditional gold identity while introducing intricate cultural details. Amakhosi have described the new primary shirt as a "statement of beauty, sophistication and class," featuring a design that leans heavily into the club's South African roots.
The gold base is accented by subtle geometric patterns inspired by Zulu culture, specifically symbolising a shield, and is finished with black pin-stripes and a sleek collar.
The club aims for the jersey to transcend the pitch, stating: "The home jersey is a statement of beauty, sophistication and class, featuring the Club’s iconic gold base embellished with subtle geometric patterns inspired by Zulu culture, symbolising a shield, overlayed with black pins-stripes and a sleek black collar.
"It is designed to be worn not only at football matches but is also a must-have lifestyle essential in every supporter’s wardrobe."
Nostalgic away design evokes the lion's mane
For the away strip, Chiefs and Kappa have opted for a bold black look that pays tribute to the club's successful history in the early 1990s.
The jersey features gold and grey zigzag trimmings that form a V-shape across the chest, meant to resemble a lion's mane.
According to the club's official release: "The away jersey, which represents the Amakhosi pride, is bold black with gold and grey zigzag trimmings, forming a striking V-shape across the chest – similar to a lion’s mane.
"Updated with a modern twist, the design pays homage to the memorable 1989 and 1992/93 seasons, evoking nostalgia among loyal supporters of the Glamour Boys."
- Backpage
The Kingdom Rises mantra takes centre stage
Marketing Director Jessica Motaung expressed her excitement regarding the new technical designs, emphasizing the "The Kingdom Rises" theme.
Motaung stated: "Like we have done over the past three seasons, we have worked hard to come up with glamorous and stylish designs that manifest the spirit of our mantra for the season, The Kingdom Rises, intended to make our players and supporters stand out and be noticed, whether at the stadium or elsewhere. The away jersey roars with pride and is one very strong jersey. We thank Kappa again for their partnership and look forward to another season of success on and off the field."
Kappa South Africa's Ricky Joseph echoed these sentiments, highlighting the global reach of the brand's partnership with the Glamour Boys.
Joseph noted: "It is an honour to have South Africa’s biggest Club, Kaizer Chiefs, wearing the Kappa kit so proudly. What is even more rewarding is seeing the jersey everywhere you go in South Africa, and across the continent during CAF competitions – from Angola to Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, and Egypt. We look forward to another successful season with Amakhosi. As we get into our fourth year, we truly believe that supporters and players will enjoy wearing these new kits. I once again congratulate our design team in Italy for maintaining such a high level of creativity. I believe that this season’s Kaizer Chiefs designs are our best yet, perfectly combining trendiness, history and culture all in one."
Watch the launch video
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