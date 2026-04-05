Kaizer Chiefs lauded after victories over Magesi FC and Durban City 'you don't have to play good football but get results'
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Chiefs bounce back
Before the international break, Kaizer Chiefs returned to winning ways by beating Magesi and Durban City in the Premier Soccer League.
Before then, the Glamour Boys had endured a four-match winless run across all competitions. The Soweto Chiefs were eliminated by Zamalek from the CAF Confederation Cup, and league losses to Stellenbosch, Orlando Pirates, and Richards Bay saw them cede ground in the title race.
However, Chiefs bounced back and registered back-to-back victories, and they have been asked to keep winning regardless of how they get it.
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Mentality has changed Chiefs
Former Chiefs striker Denis Vukubi took a jibe at Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef but hailed the players for recent wins.
"I think the players have realised that even though they might not have a proper coach, they are still at work, and that regardless, they are still expected to deliver," Vukubi told KickOff.
"The coaches have started using the young boys, which is good; you can tell that something psychologically has switched. And that's what I was happy about. Regarding the game plan mentally, we are doing well so far. In the last two games, mentally, we were fine. Especially this boy from the DRC, Glody Lilepo; he's been working very hard.
"I think what has changed at Kaizer Chiefs is mentality. You don't have to play good football, but get results; this is a big team, by the way. The worst result should at least be a draw," he added.
"Let's go back to our mentality and style of play, which is through the wings. We need midfielders with defence-splitting passes. As ex-players, we can see it getting there; something is cooking. We just need to be patient, especially the supporters."
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Kaze and Ben Youssef under pressure
The only way Amakhosi can save their season is by winning the PSL title, and that looks a distant dream. The Soweto giants are fourth as Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns battle for league glory.
This puts the co-coaches under immense pressure, and some expect they will be relieved of their duties at the end of the season.
As the tactician faces uncertain times at Naturena, a number of coaches have been linked with the club.
"All the coaches that you have mentioned, Benni McCarthy, Pitso Mosimane, and Fernando Da Cruz, [can solve Kaizer Chiefs problems]," ex-Chiefs star Brian Baloyi said recently while explaining his ideal choice for the job if the duo is sacked.
"[But] including for me, Manqoba Mngqithi can coach Kaizer Chiefs. But I think right now, Pitso will only coach two clubs [in the league] and the national team; he will never go to any other club.
"If he had to come back here, it's either Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, or the national team. His profile doesn't allow him to coach any other, with all due respect to other clubs."
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But keep Kaze and Ben Youssef
Former Glamour Boy Collins Mbesuma recently said that even though a new coach is likely to be appointed, the current ones must be kept.
"I think this is the right time, a good time to have a new coach, even if he does not directly start working. He will just start planning. Chiefs need a coach for the long term,” Mbesuma said.
“He can bring his players; it's time to plan for next season and beyond. This is the right time. Those coaches who are currently there should stay and work with the new coach for continuity.
“It’s a good idea for the coaches who already know the players to combine and work together with the new coach. It can work. The new coach will find some people who are already on the ground to help them," he added.
“That will make it easy for the new coach; he will have some people who can easily relate to what was on the ground, and they can work together in correcting what was going wrong."
Amakhosi will be in action on April 6, as they are set to face Orbit College at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.