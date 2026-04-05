Kaizer Chiefs lauded after victories over Magesi FC and Durban City 'you don't have to play good football but get results'

Former Chiefs striker Denis Vukubi took a jibe at Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef but hailed the players for recent wins.

"I think the players have realised that even though they might not have a proper coach, they are still at work, and that regardless, they are still expected to deliver," Vukubi told KickOff.

"The coaches have started using the young boys, which is good; you can tell that something psychologically has switched. And that's what I was happy about. Regarding the game plan mentally, we are doing well so far. In the last two games, mentally, we were fine. Especially this boy from the DRC, Glody Lilepo; he's been working very hard.

"I think what has changed at Kaizer Chiefs is mentality. You don't have to play good football, but get results; this is a big team, by the way. The worst result should at least be a draw," he added.

"Let's go back to our mentality and style of play, which is through the wings. We need midfielders with defence-splitting passes. As ex-players, we can see it getting there; something is cooking. We just need to be patient, especially the supporters."