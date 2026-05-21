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Kaizer Chiefs join the race to sign Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa on loan at Stellenbosch FC – ‘He is moving on and currently exploring options’
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Soweto giants circle for Mabasa
Kaizer Chiefs are understood to be keeping a close eye on Tshegofatso Mabasa as the striker prepares for a pivotal crossroads in his career.
The forward was shipped out to Stellenbosch FC on loan in January after finding minutes hard to come by at Orlando Pirates, but his performances in the Cape Winelands have reignited interest from several Betway Premiership clubs.
With his temporary deal at Stellies set to expire at the conclusion of the current campaign, Mabasa is technically due to return to his parent club.
However, his contract withy the Soweto club is also due to expire at the end of the season, and with the lack of communication regarding a contract extension at Pirates, the door has opened for rivals to make their move.
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Stellenbosch and AmaZulu join the hunt
It is not just the Naturena-based giants who are interested in the former Bloemfontein Celtic man.
Stellenbosch head coach Gavin Hunt is believed to be a massive admirer of the striker and is keen to make the move permanent.
The Winelands outfit value his presence in the final third and are expected to fight to keep him beyond June 30.
Furthermore, AmaZulu are also reportedly in the mix, looking to bolster their attacking options for the new season under Arthur Zwane.
The growing list of admirers suggests that Mabasa will have no shortage of options should he leave the Buccaneers permanently, with one source telling KickOff:
"Mabasa is a Pirates player until 30 June 2026, but it is a given that he is unlikely to return beyond this season.
"He is moving on and currently exploring options. Stellenbosch want to keep him."
- Sundowns.
International interest from Rhulani Mokwena
Beyond the local interest, a move abroad could also be on the cards for the clinical finisher.
Reports have surfaced suggesting that former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician Rhulani Mokwena is considering bringing the striker to Libya to join his Al Ittihad project.
Mokwena is known to be a fan of Mabasa’s technical profile and ability to lead the line effectively.
The possibility of a reunion with Mokwena adds another layer of intrigue to the striker's future.
Given the financial muscle of North African clubs, a move to Libya might prove tempting for a player who is now a 29-year-old and likely to be chasing the last big contract of his career.
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Uncertainty looms at Mayfair
Orlando Pirates have remained notably silent on the future of their striker, which has only added fuel to the speculation.
Sources indicate that the initial move to Stellenbosch was partly driven by the fact that no agreement could be reached on a new contract.
As the clock ticks down on his current deal, the likelihood of a permanent exit continues to grow.
The insider close to the situation reiterated the player's current mindset as the season reaches its climax, affirming that despite Stellenbosch's strong desire to keep him, other clubs, which include AmaZulu and Kaizer Chiefs, have shown serious interest in signing Mabasa.
With only one game remaining in the current campaign, a final decision on his next destination is expected soon.