Kaizer Chiefs join the race to sign Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa on loan at Stellenbosch FC – ‘He is moving on and currently exploring options’

Kaizer Chiefs are understood to be keeping a close eye on Tshegofatso Mabasa as the striker prepares for a pivotal crossroads in his career.

The forward was shipped out to Stellenbosch FC on loan in January after finding minutes hard to come by at Orlando Pirates, but his performances in the Cape Winelands have reignited interest from several Betway Premiership clubs.

With his temporary deal at Stellies set to expire at the conclusion of the current campaign, Mabasa is technically due to return to his parent club.

However, his contract withy the Soweto club is also due to expire at the end of the season, and with the lack of communication regarding a contract extension at Pirates, the door has opened for rivals to make their move.



