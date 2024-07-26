'This Kaizer Chiefs' jersey is beautiful, but it means nothing if they don't win trophies! They can even wear ANC t-shirts, It's still fine we just want the trophy drought to end, please. Orlando Pirates kits remain best' - Fans

Kappa and the Glamour Boys have revealed their new kits for the upcoming season and fans have shared their views.

On Thursday, Kaizer Chiefs finally unveiled their new home and away jerseys for the upcoming 2024/25 season.

Amakhosi joined the likes of Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Cape Town City, to mention a few, who have already revealed their new kits.

The Premier Soccer League giants' new jerseys sparked some interesting debates on social media - with fans having mixed reactions.

Here, GOAL has gathered together some of the outstanding opinions from the fans.

