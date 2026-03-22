Kaizer Chiefs' January transfer decision haunting Amakhosi as Cedric Kaze admits recent slump in form was due to 'a lot of injuries and suspensions'

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has raised a major issue about the club's depth as they battle to finish in the top three.

This comes after the Soweto giants recently went on a four-match unbeaten streak.

Chiefs co-coach Kaze has said the rough patch came from injuries and suspension, in remarks that expose the team's depth.

They have, however, managed to recover after winning their last two matches, and they go into the FIFA international break on a high and expecting to pick up from those victories.