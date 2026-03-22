Kaizer Chiefs' January transfer decision haunting Amakhosi as Cedric Kaze admits recent slump in form was due to 'a lot of injuries and suspensions'
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Chiefs bounce back
Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has raised a major issue about the club's depth as they battle to finish in the top three.
This comes after the Soweto giants recently went on a four-match unbeaten streak.
Chiefs co-coach Kaze has said the rough patch came from injuries and suspension, in remarks that expose the team's depth.
They have, however, managed to recover after winning their last two matches, and they go into the FIFA international break on a high and expecting to pick up from those victories.
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Kaze thrusts Chiefs' depth into the spotlight
"I always believe that the difficult we went through as well were conditioned by a lot of injuries that we had, a lot of suspensions but when you have important players that are coming and playing regularly, playing two, three, four games in a row that gives the stability that we are looking for,” Kaze said as per SABC Sport.
“I would say that we are technicians. We knew why we were in a difficult situation, and the good thing is everyone stayed calm, and from now on we need to stay calm and not get euphoric because we won two games. We need to work very hard and to keep the momentum."
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A trasfer blunder by Chiefs?
Back in January, Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung painted a picture that the club did not need some beefing up.
"We will not say no if a special player comes along. Should that happen, we will consider it," said Motaung, as per Isolezwe.
"We are satisfied with our current squad, because some of our players had injuries, but they are back now. We signed a lot of players at the beginning of the season, and some of them have not played yet," he added.
"It's not easy to join Chiefs; it takes time for some players to settle. They need to get used to the team [first] for everything to go accordingly. We do not want to keep on changing our squad."
But soon after making those remarks, Amakhosi were found wanting in depth as suspensions and injuries ravaged their squad.
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Room for improvement
After Chiefs beat Magesi FC 2-0 in a Premier Soccer League match on Saturday, Kaze feels there is room for improvement, especially in the final third.
"It’s true that, especially in the first half, we were getting the right mindset to go forward and the right running too," Kaze explained.
"But I feel like when we got into the box, there was a little bit of adversity and precipitation into making that pass or shot, but I believe where we are coming from and where we are, I’m pretty sure it can only get better."