Etiosa Ighodaro, Wandile Duba, Ethan Chislett and Gaston Sirino, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Khothatso Leballo

Kaizer Chiefs issue latest injury update on Etiosa Ighodaro, Reeve Frosler and Mfundo Vilakazi ahead of crucial Durban City clash

The Soweto giants are desperate to arrest the crisis that has rocked the club and restore some confidence among their supporters. They welcome visitors from KwaZulu-Natal in what promises to be a tense and demanding encounter. Their opponents are pushing for a top-four finish, making them a tricky side for Amakhosi and determined to leave with a positive result.

  • Mduduzi Shabalala and Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Chiefs' chance to spark a resurgence

    Kaizer Chiefs still have a chance to save their season in their remaining 12 Premier Soccer League games, starting by hosting Durban City at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

    This comes as the team is reeling from a four-match losing streak that has plunged the club into a crisis.

    Pressure continues to mount on co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.

    Amakhosi are now preparing to host Durban City, and Kaze issues an injury update.

  • Reeve Frosler, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Update on Ighodaro and Frosler

    On top of Etiosa Ighodaro and Reeve Frosler, Chiefs have also issued an update on goalkeeper Brandon Petersen and Incio Miguel.

    “We are having Ighodaro that is coming back; he’s been training, he and Reeve, for the past week, but they are not physically ready yet to feature in the game," said Kaze, as per iDiksi Times.

    “We still have Brandon Petersen, who is recovering from his surgery. [Inacio] Miguel has trained the last three days, and we still need to assess him."

  • Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    The latest on Vilakazi

    Mfundo Vilakazi has missed Chiefs' last two games due to injury.

    Initially, it was thought the 20-year-old was being frozen out due to disciplinary issues, together with Mduduzi Shabalala.

    “The last two days, [Mfundo] Vilakazi is fully back in training after his little knock that he got against Stellenbosch. "Him? He is fully fit," Kaze added.

  • Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpagepix

    The rest of the squad

    Defender Rushwin Dortley is yet to play a competitive match this season as he nurses a long-term injury, while George Matlou is also still recovering.

    Defender Zitha Kwinina is back from suspension, which saw him miss the Richards Bay match last week.

    “For Sunday’s game against Durban City we have two suspensions, Ox [Mthethwa] and Aden [McCarthy],” Kaze continued.

    “The rest of the players are training very hard and are looking forward to Sunday’s game.”

0