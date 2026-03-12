Kaizer Chiefs issue latest injury update on Etiosa Ighodaro, Reeve Frosler and Mfundo Vilakazi ahead of crucial Durban City clash
Chiefs' chance to spark a resurgence
Kaizer Chiefs still have a chance to save their season in their remaining 12 Premier Soccer League games, starting by hosting Durban City at FNB Stadium on Sunday.
This comes as the team is reeling from a four-match losing streak that has plunged the club into a crisis.
Pressure continues to mount on co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.
Amakhosi are now preparing to host Durban City, and Kaze issues an injury update.
Update on Ighodaro and Frosler
On top of Etiosa Ighodaro and Reeve Frosler, Chiefs have also issued an update on goalkeeper Brandon Petersen and Incio Miguel.
“We are having Ighodaro that is coming back; he’s been training, he and Reeve, for the past week, but they are not physically ready yet to feature in the game," said Kaze, as per iDiksi Times.
“We still have Brandon Petersen, who is recovering from his surgery. [Inacio] Miguel has trained the last three days, and we still need to assess him."
The latest on Vilakazi
Mfundo Vilakazi has missed Chiefs' last two games due to injury.
Initially, it was thought the 20-year-old was being frozen out due to disciplinary issues, together with Mduduzi Shabalala.
“The last two days, [Mfundo] Vilakazi is fully back in training after his little knock that he got against Stellenbosch. "Him? He is fully fit," Kaze added.
The rest of the squad
Defender Rushwin Dortley is yet to play a competitive match this season as he nurses a long-term injury, while George Matlou is also still recovering.
Defender Zitha Kwinina is back from suspension, which saw him miss the Richards Bay match last week.
“For Sunday’s game against Durban City we have two suspensions, Ox [Mthethwa] and Aden [McCarthy],” Kaze continued.
“The rest of the players are training very hard and are looking forward to Sunday’s game.”