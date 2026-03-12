Kaizer Chiefs issue latest injury update on Etiosa Ighodaro, Reeve Frosler and Mfundo Vilakazi ahead of crucial Durban City clash

Kaizer Chiefs still have a chance to save their season in their remaining 12 Premier Soccer League games, starting by hosting Durban City at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

This comes as the team is reeling from a four-match losing streak that has plunged the club into a crisis.

Pressure continues to mount on co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.

Amakhosi are now preparing to host Durban City, and Kaze issues an injury update.