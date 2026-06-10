Kaizer Chiefs issue chilling warning to rivals as Amakhosi eye continental dominance - 'This season is a key season, watch this space as it unfolds'
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Amakhosi set sights on African domination
Following a period of transition, Kaizer Chiefs are ready to re-establish themselves as a powerhouse on the continent.
Marketing Director Jessica Motaung has outlined the club's lofty ambitions as they prepare for the CAF Confederation Cup, emphasising that the brand belongs among the elite of African football once again.
Speaking on the club's return to international competition as per SABC Sports, Motaung said: "Oh, Chiefs have huge aspirations, like any of those clubs you've mentioned, to be in those spaces and continue to do the work and lay the foundation to make sure we are in those spaces.
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'It's very important that clubs are inspired to reach those spaces'
"From the ACA's point of view, and as someone who has been involved in club football on the continent, it's very important that clubs are inspired to reach those spaces, because not only does it bring glory and success, but certainly commercially, what it does for a club to be able to achieve those revenues allows you to reinvest in the club and be bigger and better.
"So certainly, I think all clubs, including Kaizer Chiefs, are on that journey or trajectory," she continued.
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Challenging the dominance of Pirates and Sundowns
While a top-three finish represented a significant step forward last term, the gap between Naturena and the duo of Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates remains a point of focus.
Amakhosi are determined to bridge that divide and become genuine contenders for every piece of silverware available on the domestic front in the upcoming season.
Motaung believes the foundation is now in place to push the established frontrunners over the next twelve months.
She noted: "As we move from the step and foundation that has been set in the last season, we are certainly challengers, and I think last season showed that.
"We continue to make sure that we live up to that. And we certainly want to reclaim the glory consistently and ensure that we rise to the levels that we, as a club, need to be at. This season is a key season; watch this space as it unfolds."
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Winning is in the Chiefs DNA
The pursuit of trophies is not just a goal but a requirement for a club of Amakhosi's stature.
With a rich history of success to lean on, the leadership at Naturena is focused on ensuring that the first-team squad consistently delivers the kind of results that the club’s massive fanbase expects.
The Marketing Director reiterated the core values of the institution, stating: "Our vision is to continually be a winning team.
"We have a history of winning and are very happy that we were in the Nedbank Cup; we were in the top three this last season.
"Winning is part of our DNA, and that's something the club will continue to aspire to achieve."