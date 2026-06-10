Kaizer Chiefs issue chilling warning to rivals as Amakhosi eye continental dominance - 'This season is a key season, watch this space as it unfolds'

Following a period of transition, Kaizer Chiefs are ready to re-establish themselves as a powerhouse on the continent.

Marketing Director Jessica Motaung has outlined the club's lofty ambitions as they prepare for the CAF Confederation Cup, emphasising that the brand belongs among the elite of African football once again.

Speaking on the club's return to international competition as per SABC Sports, Motaung said: "Oh, Chiefs have huge aspirations, like any of those clubs you've mentioned, to be in those spaces and continue to do the work and lay the foundation to make sure we are in those spaces.



