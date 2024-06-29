Rushwin Dortley, Bafana Bafana, June 2024BackPagePix
Clifton Mabasa

Kaizer Chiefs' interest in Bafana Bafana captain Rushwin Dortley confirmed amid imminent Nasreddine Nabi arrival

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsCape Town SpursSouth AfricaRushwin DortleyNasreddine NabiCOSAFA CupSouth Africa vs EswatiniEswatini

The Urban Warriors' boss has opened up about the future of the talented defender ahead of the forthcoming season. 

  • Spurs CEO confirms Chiefs' interest in Dortley
  • The lefty has had a decent season
  • Amakhosi are set to sign new players
