Kaizer Chiefs' incoming coach Nabi remorseful after ending Morocco stint trophyless - 'I want to apologise to AS FAR fans'

GOAL GFXSeth WillisKaizer Chiefs' incoming coach Nabi remorseful after ending Morocco stint trophyless - 'I want to apologise to AS FAR fans'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsFAR RabatNasreddine NabiThe experienced tactician was disappointed after failing to meet his target for the military outfit in the North African country.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowNabi has been at AS Far Rabat for a seasonHe was beaten to both league & Cup titles by ex-Orlando Pirates coachTunisian apologises to the supportersArticle continues below