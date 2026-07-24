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Inacio Miguel, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Kingsley Kobo

Kaizer Chiefs' Inacio Miguel insists beating Scottland and winning the Toyota Cup is crucial - ‘It’s no friendly’

Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
Scottland
Inacio Miguel
K. Musona
K. Billiat
F. Da Cruz
CAF Champions League

The Amakhosi defender has sent a clear message to his teammates and supporters alike, insisting that this weekend's Toyota Cup clash against the Zimbabwean side is far from a mere exhibition match. The versatile player believes the encounter is a vital opportunity for the Soweto giants to secure silverware and build momentum ahead of the new domestic season.

  • Inacio Miguel, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Redemption on the line for Amakhosi

    Inacio Miguel has underscored the urgency for Kaizer Chiefs to secure the Toyota Cup when they face the reigning Zimbabwean champions, Scottland, at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday.

    Following a difficult campaign last year that saw the club finish without a single piece of silverware, the defender believes that every opportunity to win a trophy must be taken with absolute seriousness to restore the pride of the historic club.

    Reflecting on the magnitude of the upcoming fixture, Miguel stated: “I can’t say it’s a friendly match because we have a cup to win, more for ourselves than for our supporters because we have to redeem ourselves from what happened last season.

    "I don’t see this as a friendly game.

    "We are ready to play it as a league game; because in the next week we start the league.”

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  • Knowledge Musona, Scottland FCScottland FC

    Challenging the Zimbabwean champions

    The match presents a unique challenge for the Glamour Boys, as Scottland arrive with high ambitions and a roster featuring former Chiefs icons Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat.

    Managed by former Chippa United boss Norman Mapeza, the Zimbabwean giants are expected to provide a stern test of fitness and tactical discipline for Fernando da Cruz’s men just days before the league season officially kicks off across the country.

    Miguel is fully aware of the physical threat posed by their upcoming opponents and their continental pedigree.

    He noted: “I know Scottland are a very physical team.

    "They are the champions of Zimbabwe and they qualified for the CAF Champions League, so obviously they will give us some difficult moments, but we’re ready for the challenge.”

  • Kaizer Chiefs preseason

    Building on the European tour

    The clash follows a rigorous preseason tour in Spain, where Chiefs faced high-level opposition including Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers, Saudi Arabian side Al-Kholood, and Spanish outfit Elche.

    While the results in Europe were underwhelming after recording two defeats and a draw, Miguel insists the primary objective was not the scoreline but rather the successful implementation of Da Cruz's new tactical roadmap and footballing philosophy for the squad.

    The defender explained how the team prioritised learning over immediate results during their time overseas.

    “For the supporters, I understand that they want to see Chiefs winning the whole time,” Miguel said.

    “But at this moment of the season, we are preparing something, so we didn’t focus a lot on the results, rather on the strategies and the ideas of the new coach, understanding what we have to do differently.”

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  • Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs

    Transitioning from Spain to the stadium

    With the Frenchman Da Cruz now at the helm, the Toyota Cup serves as the final dress rehearsal before the real pressure of the league begins.

    The Amakhosi faithful will be expecting a dominant performance at South Africa's Royal Bafokeng Stadium after the winless streak in Europe.

    By treating this invitational tournament as a competitive league fixture, Miguel and his teammates hope to silence any early-season sceptics.


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Kruger United
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Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
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