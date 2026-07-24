Kaizer Chiefs' Inacio Miguel insists beating Scottland and winning the Toyota Cup is crucial - ‘It’s no friendly’

Inacio Miguel has underscored the urgency for Kaizer Chiefs to secure the Toyota Cup when they face the reigning Zimbabwean champions, Scottland, at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday.

Following a difficult campaign last year that saw the club finish without a single piece of silverware, the defender believes that every opportunity to win a trophy must be taken with absolute seriousness to restore the pride of the historic club.

Reflecting on the magnitude of the upcoming fixture, Miguel stated: “I can’t say it’s a friendly match because we have a cup to win, more for ourselves than for our supporters because we have to redeem ourselves from what happened last season.

"I don’t see this as a friendly game.

"We are ready to play it as a league game; because in the next week we start the league.”