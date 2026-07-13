Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz lays down his ambitions for his first season in charge - 'Give our millions of fans a good feeling and challenge for titles'

Fernando Da Cruz is no stranger to the inner workings of Naturena, having spent a brief period with the Glamour Boys in 2024.

Now returning as the man in the dugout, the 54-year-old expressed his delight at being back in a familiar environment that he believes is perfectly equipped for success.

“I have received a very warm welcome, which I appreciate. I took pleasure in my work, and the people at Naturena, so I am happy to be back at the great Club,” Da Cruz told the club's website.

“The Kaizer Chiefs Village at Naturena has all the facilities needed to do a good job. It is in very good condition, the pitch, the gym etc. I have a good feeling about it.”