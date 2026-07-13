Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz lays down his ambitions for his first season in charge - 'Give our millions of fans a good feeling and challenge for titles'
- Kaizer Chiefs
Returning to an institution
Fernando Da Cruz is no stranger to the inner workings of Naturena, having spent a brief period with the Glamour Boys in 2024.
Now returning as the man in the dugout, the 54-year-old expressed his delight at being back in a familiar environment that he believes is perfectly equipped for success.
“I have received a very warm welcome, which I appreciate. I took pleasure in my work, and the people at Naturena, so I am happy to be back at the great Club,” Da Cruz told the club's website.
“The Kaizer Chiefs Village at Naturena has all the facilities needed to do a good job. It is in very good condition, the pitch, the gym etc. I have a good feeling about it.”
- Getty
Challenging for the biggest prizes
The mandate at a club of Chiefs' stature is always clear: win trophies. After his predecessors secured a spot in the CAF Confederation Cup for the upcoming season, Da Cruz is focused on the pressure that comes with the job.
He was quick to thank the club's hierarchy, including Chairman Dr. Kaizer Motaung and Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr., for the opportunity to lead the Soweto giants into a new era.
“I am grateful to the Chairman, Dr. Kaizer Motaung and the Sporting Director, Kaizer Motaung Jr. for expressing confidence in me and I will give my level best to do a good job. I am totally committed to Kaizer Chiefs,” the coach stated.
“I know I am working for the biggest Club in the country, one with a lot of fans all over Africa, not just South Africa.
"I want us to start the season well to give our millions of fans a good feeling, because they deserve it, and have a good season and challenge for titles.”
- Rangers
Building momentum in Spain
The Amakhosi are currently fine-tuning their preparations in Europe, where they recently played out a 1-1 draw against Scottish side Rangers.
Etiosa Ighodaro found the back of the net for Chiefs, though a late equaliser denied them a prestigious friendly victory.
Despite the result, Da Cruz believes the high-intensity camp in the Spanish heat is exactly what the squad needs to prepare for a congested domestic and continental schedule.
“The conditions for the camp in Spain are excellent. The weather is very hot and we have three challenging friendly games, which I believe is good preparation for us,” explained the tactician.
With fixtures against Saudi Pro-League side Al Kholood and La Liga’s Elche still to come, the squad will be pushed to its physical limits before returning to South African shores.
- Backpagepix
A call to the Amakhosi faithful
Ultimately, the success of the Da Cruz era will be judged by the mood of the supporters.
The Frenchman is well aware that the "Khosi Nation" has been starved of consistent success in recent years and has made a direct plea for unity as they embark on this new journey together.
He believes the fans are the engine room that will drive the team toward a 2026/27 trophy hunt.
“I hope all the fans will be behind the team to help us have a good season. We will try our best to win silverware and we need our supporters to help us make that happen,” Da Cruz concluded.
With a renewed sense of optimism and state-of-the-art facilities at his disposal, the new boss is leaving no stone unturned in his quest to restore the glory days to one of Africa's most iconic footballing brands.
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