Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz hails Langelihle Phili after wondergoal against Mamelodi Sundowns - 'We signed him to make this type of performance'

The FNB Stadium was rocking on Saturday afternoon as Kaizer Chiefs hosted Mamelodi Sundowns in a clash that lived up to its heavy billing.

The spotlight fell squarely on Langelihle Phili, who chose the biggest stage possible to register his first goal in the famous gold and black jersey.

While a late equaliser from Cassius Mailula eventually saw the points shared in a 1-1 draw, the narrative following the final whistle was dominated by Phili’s emergence.

The former youth standout showed flashes of brilliance throughout the match, validating the recruitment strategy implemented by the technical team.

For Fernando Da Cruz, the performance was a clear indication that the club’s investment in the player is already starting to pay significant dividends on the pitch.







