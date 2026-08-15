Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz hails Langelihle Phili after wondergoal against Mamelodi Sundowns - 'We signed him to make this type of performance'
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Amakhosi find a new hero in Phili
The FNB Stadium was rocking on Saturday afternoon as Kaizer Chiefs hosted Mamelodi Sundowns in a clash that lived up to its heavy billing.
The spotlight fell squarely on Langelihle Phili, who chose the biggest stage possible to register his first goal in the famous gold and black jersey.
While a late equaliser from Cassius Mailula eventually saw the points shared in a 1-1 draw, the narrative following the final whistle was dominated by Phili’s emergence.
The former youth standout showed flashes of brilliance throughout the match, validating the recruitment strategy implemented by the technical team.
For Fernando Da Cruz, the performance was a clear indication that the club’s investment in the player is already starting to pay significant dividends on the pitch.
Da Cruz full of praise for new signing
Speaking in his post-match interview, Da Cruz was quick to highlight that Phili’s impact was exactly what he expected when the deal was finalised.
The coach noted that while the player is still adapting to life at Naturena, his natural talent is undeniable.
"We signed Phili to make this type of performance," the French tactician stated firmly, as quoted on iDiski Times.
"He’s a very good player, but he needs time to understand our game model."
The head coach’s comments suggest that there is even more to come from the attacker as he becomes more familiar with the tactical demands of the squad.
Despite the need for further integration, Phili’s ability to influence a game of this magnitude against a side as disciplined as Sundowns has raised expectations among the Amakhosi faithful.
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Resilience shown during a hectic schedule
Beyond the individual brilliance of Phili, Da Cruz was eager to praise the collective effort of his players during a punishing run of fixtures.
The Soweto giants have been forced to navigate a congested calendar, but their physical output against the Brazilians did not seem to waver.
"But I’m very proud of our team because we had three games in six days; the players were amazing today," Da Cruz explained when reflecting on the physical toll of the past week.
"I’m very proud of the squad."
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Chiefs maintain their spot at the summit
The result at the Calabash ensures that Chiefs remain in a strong position in the early Premier Soccer League standings.
The draw saw Amakhosi move to seven points from their opening three matches, a tally that keeps them at the top of the log.
Staying at the top of the table provides a massive psychological boost for a side looking to return to their former glory.
With Phili finding his scoring boots and the squad showing the necessary grit to compete with the league's elite, the mood around Naturena is increasingly positive.
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