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Cedric Kaze, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Khothatso Leballo

'Kaizer Chiefs have a diamond in Kaze! He must coach Burundi full-time, but Amakhosi are bigger, Bobby is telling him what to do; Don't blackmail the Motaungs because Cedric and Khalil Ben Youssef must go' - Fans

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K. Ben Youssef

The Amakhosi co-coach spent the international break on duty with his native country, where he is a technical advisor to their senior national team. They beat Chad home and away to seal an 8-0 aggregate win in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers preliminary round. That earned the tactician some plaudits.

GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to former Burundi goalkeeper Aime Kitenge heaping praise on Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze.

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  • Cedric Kaze, Kaizer Chiefs Backpage

    Chiefs have a diamond in Kaze

    Chiefs have a Diamond in Kaze. I am glad management did not act on impulse when pie pie fans made noise to sack him - Moss Letsholo

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  • Cedric Kaze, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpage

    Kaze must coach Burundi full-time

    He must coach in Burundi full-time – Aubrey Mlungisi Mtolo

    He's not good for Chiefs. I think he must take the national team's job full-time – Jabulani Melusi

  • Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    Two bulls in one kraal

    That's why I said Chiefs should've made one of these guys a head coach and assistant, now it's two bulls in one kraal. Guys, even husband and wife sometimes have disappointments. What about two bulls, especially being responsible for so many players? - James Botsime

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  • Kaizer Chiefs, March 2026Backpage

    Chiefs are bigger than Burundi

    He must stay in Burundi; even Chiefs are bigger than Burundi - Sivuyile Mmangaliso Mbalana

  • Bobby Motaung Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Bobby telling Kaze what to do

    Here Bobby is telling him what to do; that's why he is failing - Zwelethu Habe

  • Kaizer Motaung JnrBackpagepix

    Motaung Jr is the problem

    This coach is great, the problem is Junior with his mic, making demands of substitutes and the first 11. If he can let coaches do their things, Kaizer Chiefs will be feared in this coaches - Meriana Matswai Metsosa

  • Jessica Motaung and Kaizer Motaung Jr, Kaizer Chiefs Backpage

    Don't blackmail Chiefs management

    Don't blackmail Chiefs management, those plumbers must go - Motloli Motloli

  • Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Chiefs are heavy for Kaze & Ben Youssef

    He's right where he is. Chiefs are too heavy for him and his co-interpreter - Gcobani Mahlasela Cyprian

  • Cedric Kaze, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage

    Failing at Chiefs

    Let him stay there for good - Lucky Bojang

    So that means he can advise the national team...cos at Chiefs he is failing ...🥃🧆 - Ayanda Antonio Ngalo

  • Bobby Motaung, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Bobby the biggest problem

    Therefore its clear the BIGGEST PROBLEM at Kaizer Chiefs is the management, especially Bobby Motaung...not the players and the technical team - Boitumelo SA

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