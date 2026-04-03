GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to former Burundi goalkeeper Aime Kitenge heaping praise on Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze.
'Kaizer Chiefs have a diamond in Kaze! He must coach Burundi full-time, but Amakhosi are bigger, Bobby is telling him what to do; Don't blackmail the Motaungs because Cedric and Khalil Ben Youssef must go' - Fans
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Chiefs have a diamond in Kaze
Chiefs have a Diamond in Kaze. I am glad management did not act on impulse when pie pie fans made noise to sack him - Moss Letsholo
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Kaze must coach Burundi full-time
He must coach in Burundi full-time – Aubrey Mlungisi Mtolo
He's not good for Chiefs. I think he must take the national team's job full-time – Jabulani Melusi
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Two bulls in one kraal
That's why I said Chiefs should've made one of these guys a head coach and assistant, now it's two bulls in one kraal. Guys, even husband and wife sometimes have disappointments. What about two bulls, especially being responsible for so many players? - James Botsime
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Chiefs are bigger than Burundi
He must stay in Burundi; even Chiefs are bigger than Burundi - Sivuyile Mmangaliso Mbalana
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Bobby telling Kaze what to do
Here Bobby is telling him what to do; that's why he is failing - Zwelethu Habe
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Motaung Jr is the problem
This coach is great, the problem is Junior with his mic, making demands of substitutes and the first 11. If he can let coaches do their things, Kaizer Chiefs will be feared in this coaches - Meriana Matswai Metsosa
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Don't blackmail Chiefs management
Don't blackmail Chiefs management, those plumbers must go - Motloli Motloli
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Chiefs are heavy for Kaze & Ben Youssef
He's right where he is. Chiefs are too heavy for him and his co-interpreter - Gcobani Mahlasela Cyprian
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Failing at Chiefs
Let him stay there for good - Lucky Bojang
So that means he can advise the national team...cos at Chiefs he is failing ...🥃🧆 - Ayanda Antonio Ngalo
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Bobby the biggest problem
Therefore its clear the BIGGEST PROBLEM at Kaizer Chiefs is the management, especially Bobby Motaung...not the players and the technical team - Boitumelo SA