Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner rallies fans ahead of CAF Confederation Cup return - 'We believe we can succeed on Friday'

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner has urged the Amakhosi faithful to create a wall of sound at the Moses Mabhida Stadium this Friday.

The journey under Fernando Da Cruz has been far from smooth this season, with the club struggling for consistency in domestic competitions before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Red Arrows in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round.

Leaner has been thrust into the spotlight following an injury to first-choice goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, and he is fully aware of the responsibility resting on his shoulders.

The former Sekhukhune United man knows that securing a spot in the group stages is a non-negotiable requirement for a club of Chiefs' stature, especially given their absence from the business end of CAF competitions in recent years.



