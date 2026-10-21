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Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner rallies fans ahead of CAF Confederation Cup return - 'We believe we can succeed on Friday'
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Amakhosi chasing continental redemption
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner has urged the Amakhosi faithful to create a wall of sound at the Moses Mabhida Stadium this Friday.
The journey under Fernando Da Cruz has been far from smooth this season, with the club struggling for consistency in domestic competitions before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Red Arrows in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round.
Leaner has been thrust into the spotlight following an injury to first-choice goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, and he is fully aware of the responsibility resting on his shoulders.
The former Sekhukhune United man knows that securing a spot in the group stages is a non-negotiable requirement for a club of Chiefs' stature, especially given their absence from the business end of CAF competitions in recent years.
'We need our fans'
Reflecting on the hostile atmosphere the team faced during the first leg in Zambia, Leaner emphasised how much a vocal home support can influence the momentum of the game.
"This game is very important for the Club. Our goal is to advance to the group stage," Leaner told the club’s official website.
"We are a big team, and we are in a big competition. We need our fans out in numbers to support us because in Zambia their fans made it a bit of an ‘intimidating’ environment."
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Adjustments for the second leg
The focus for Da Cruz and his technical team has been on rectifying the errors that led to their downfall in the first leg.
"So, we need our brilliant fans to reciprocate for the whole 90 minutes because it won’t be easy and our fans are our 12th man who help us a lot to get over the line on the field," he explained.
The goalkeeper outlined a clear strategy for the encounter, stressing the need for patience while maintaining an aggressive attacking intent to unsettle the Arrows backline from the opening whistle.
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Targeting the group stages
Success in this fixture is vital for the club’s sporting and financial ambitions, as reaching the group stages provides a platform for continental growth.
Leaner remains optimistic that the squad has identified the necessary areas for improvement after scrutinising the first-leg footage.
"It’s obvious, but our first task is to get one goal and then go for another one, as well as focus on keeping a clean sheet," Leaner concluded.
"We have analysed where we went wrong in Zambia and had a look at how they played and where we might capitalise on some of their weaknesses, so we believe we can succeed on Friday."
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