Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune to Sekhukhune United? Agent responds to transfer rumours

Michael MadyiraKaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune to Sekhukhune United? Agent responds to transfer rumoursPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs Swallows FCSwallows FCItumeleng KhuneBruce BvumaStanley NwabiliThato Matuka, the agent of Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has opened up on the player's future.Khune's Chiefs contract expires in JuneHis future has been a subject of speculationKhune's agent gives clarification