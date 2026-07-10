Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari pens deal with Premier Soccer League new boys after falling out of favour at Amakhosi
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Fallout at Naturena costs Ntwari his spot
Fiacre Ntwari’s stock at Kaizer Chiefs plummeted last term following a moment of madness in the Carling Knockout against Stellenbosch FC.
His refusal to be substituted didn't just ruffle feathers; it effectively signalled the beginning of the end for his immediate prospects under the bright lights of Johannesburg.
The Rwanda international has been left in limbo ever since, sliding down the pecking order as Brandon Petersen staked his claim to the No.1 shirt and Bruce Bvuma emerged as the preferred deputy.
Once a key figure, Ntwari now finds himself reduced to the role of spectator, watching from the sidelines as his rivals take the mantle between the sticks.
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Unfulfilled expectations after TS Galaxy move
Having arrived from TS Galaxy in July 2024 with a burgeoning reputation, the 26-year-old was widely expected to seize the No.1 spot at Naturena.
However, the step up to the Soweto giants proved far more daunting than envisioned, as the promising shot-stopper struggled to replicate the form that made him a standout for the Rockets.
The writing was on the wall for Ntwari following the arrival of Renaldo Leaner, who joined the Glamour Boys on a free transfer after cutting ties with Sekhukhune United.
With Leaner’s signing effectively pushing him down the pecking order, Chiefs have now sanctioned a loan move to allow the goalkeeper to rediscover his confidence away from the spotlight.
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Fresh start with the top-flight newcomers
The Rwanda international has completed a season-long loan move to Premier Soccer League newcomers Kruger United, according to KickOff, as he looks to kickstart a career that had stalled at Kaizer Chiefs.
Despite a contract that runs until June 2028, the move provides a necessary escape route for a shot-stopper once touted as the long-term successor to the Amakhosi goalkeeping throne.
Kruger United, who secured their spot in the big time after clinching the Motsepe Foundation Championship title, have been active in the market to beef up their squad for a debut top-flight campaign.
The newly promoted side views Ntwari as a key cog in their defensive machinery as they bid to preserve their elite status and navigate the challenges of the South African top tier.
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A chance for career redemption
This temporary switch offers Ntwari a lifeline to rediscover his best form and clock up regular minutes as he looks to breathe new life into his PSL career.
Given he still has plenty of time left on his contract at Naturena, a standout campaign with Kruger United could either put him back in the shop window for a permanent move or prove he deserves a second bite at the cherry with the Glamour Boys.
For now, the spotlight turns to the Motsepe Foundation Championship winners as they gear up for a historic maiden top-flight season.
As for Ntwari, this is the ultimate opportunity to let his gloves do the talking and finally distance himself from the disciplinary clouds that overshadowed his final months at Kaizer Chiefs.
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