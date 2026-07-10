Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari pens deal with Premier Soccer League new boys after falling out of favour at Amakhosi

Fiacre Ntwari’s stock at Kaizer Chiefs plummeted last term following a moment of madness in the Carling Knockout against Stellenbosch FC.

His refusal to be substituted didn't just ruffle feathers; it effectively signalled the beginning of the end for his immediate prospects under the bright lights of Johannesburg.

The Rwanda international has been left in limbo ever since, sliding down the pecking order as Brandon Petersen staked his claim to the No.1 shirt and Bruce Bvuma emerged as the preferred deputy.

Once a key figure, Ntwari now finds himself reduced to the role of spectator, watching from the sidelines as his rivals take the mantle between the sticks.







