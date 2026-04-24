Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen responds to Bafana Bafana door opening -'In order for me to be there, I have to...'

With only six matches remaining in the Premier Soccer League season for Amakhosi, the pressure is on Petersen to prove he has fully recovered and regained his best form.

The goalkeeper is well aware that international recognition is a byproduct of consistency at Naturena, and he is prepared to put in the work to ensure he is in the conversation for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June.

The Chiefs' star was clear about the requirements for a national team return.

"In order for me to be there, I have to perform well at the club level. Six games to go. That’s where my focus is. For me, there’s no other way you can be picked by not performing at your club. That’s where my focus is, that’s where I need to concentrate on and finish these last six games strong. Whatever happens, happens. God is in control."



