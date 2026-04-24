Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen responds to Bafana Bafana door opening -'In order for me to be there, I have to...'
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Cruel timing for Amakhosi star
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen has reacted to the news that Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos intended to select him for the national team's most recent outings.
In a cruel twist of fate, the veteran keeper was sidelined after undergoing emergency appendix surgery in late February, as the Belgian tactician was looking to integrate him back into the South African setup.
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Broos' admission and the road back
Despite the frustration of missing out on the international stage, Petersen is choosing to view the situation with a glass-half-full mentality. Knowing that he is firmly on the radar of the national team technical staff has provided the former Bidvest Wits man with a renewed sense of purpose as the current domestic season enters its final straight.
Reflecting on the missed opportunity, Petersen remained philosophical about the setback.
"It’s disappointing, but for that moment. With the coach saying that, for me, it’s an opportunity. I see it as an opportunity," Petersen stated as per iDiski Times, acknowledging that his fate lies in his own hands and his performances between the sticks for the Glamour Boys.
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Focus on domestic consistency
With only six matches remaining in the Premier Soccer League season for Amakhosi, the pressure is on Petersen to prove he has fully recovered and regained his best form.
The goalkeeper is well aware that international recognition is a byproduct of consistency at Naturena, and he is prepared to put in the work to ensure he is in the conversation for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June.
The Chiefs' star was clear about the requirements for a national team return.
"In order for me to be there, I have to perform well at the club level. Six games to go. That’s where my focus is. For me, there’s no other way you can be picked by not performing at your club. That’s where my focus is, that’s where I need to concentrate on and finish these last six games strong. Whatever happens, happens. God is in control."
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Chasing the World Cup dream
Since returning to the starting line-up, Petersen has featured in three matches for the Soweto giants, showing flashes of the quality that initially caught Broos' eye.
The competition for the goalkeeper jerseys in the national team remains fierce, with captain Ronwen Williams established as the undisputed number one, but the backup spots remain up for grabs for those in form.
As Mzansi prepares for a pivotal month in June, Petersen’s experience and leadership at the back for Chiefs could be vital. Should he navigate the final month of the domestic campaign without further fitness issues, the door to the Bafana dressing room appears to be wide open for a player who has shown remarkable resilience throughout his career.