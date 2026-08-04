Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen hails Fernando Da Cruz impact at Naturena - 'There are no limitations'
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A new era of attacking football
Kaizer Chiefs supporters have endured a difficult period of transition in recent seasons, but goalkeeper Brandon Petersen believes the appointment of Fernando Da Cruz signals a shift toward a more entertaining brand of football.
The new technical lead has encouraged his players to shed their inhibitions and take risks in possession, a style that was evident during their recent victory at the Mbombela Stadium.
Speaking about the tactical changes implemented by the former Lille academy director, Petersen expressed his enthusiasm for the coach's proactive approach.
"I think Chiefs fans can look forward to exciting football. Coach Fernando is a guy that wants the ball; he wants us on the ball, he wants us to play with confidence and express ourselves," Petersen said, as per Sowetan.
"There are no limitations and as players we are responding well to that.
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Familiar faces and tactical continuity
Da Cruz is not a stranger to the inner workings of the Glamour Boys, having previously served as the primary assistant to Nasredine Nabi two years ago.
This prior experience has allowed him to hit the ground running, bypassing the usual adjustment period required for foreign coaches entering the Premier Soccer League.
The captain highlighted that the transition has been seamless because of this existing relationship between the staff and the core playing group.
"The new players have been adapting very well. Coach Fernando is not new to a lot of us … I mean he was here two years ago." the Chiefs captain added.
“The communication line between us as players and the new technical team has been open from the start. Everyone feels comfortable approaching each other.”
Integrating new talent into the squad
The Amakhosi have been active in the transfer market to support Da Cruz’s vision, securing the signatures of defender Thabo Moloisane and goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner, Tanzanian midfielder Adolf Mtasingwa and the highly-rated 21-year-old winger Langelihle Phili from Stellenbosch.
Petersen is satisfied with how the newcomers have been embraced by the dressing room, emphasising the importance of culture in their pursuit of success.
"The new guys have really felt at home. For us it’s important to create that sense of belonging for whoever comes in to make sure that they feel at home and feel welcomed," he explained.
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Squad refinement and the road ahead
While new faces have arrived, the club is also trimming the squad to ensure a streamlined group for the 2026/27 campaign.
Chiefs recently confirmed the departure of Congolese winger Glody Lilepo, who has completed a permanent move to Libyan outfit Al Ahly Benghazi.
The focus remains firmly on maintaining the positive energy that has defined the early weeks of the Da Cruz era.
With the 'no limitations' mantra driving the team forward, Petersen and his teammates are determined to restore the club to its former glory by pairing results with the 'exciting football' promised to the faithful Amakhosi supporters.
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