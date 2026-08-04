Kaizer Chiefs supporters have endured a difficult period of transition in recent seasons, but goalkeeper Brandon Petersen believes the appointment of Fernando Da Cruz signals a shift toward a more entertaining brand of football.

The new technical lead has encouraged his players to shed their inhibitions and take risks in possession, a style that was evident during their recent victory at the Mbombela Stadium.

Speaking about the tactical changes implemented by the former Lille academy director, Petersen expressed his enthusiasm for the coach's proactive approach.

"I think Chiefs fans can look forward to exciting football. Coach Fernando is a guy that wants the ball; he wants us on the ball, he wants us to play with confidence and express ourselves," Petersen said, as per Sowetan.

"There are no limitations and as players we are responding well to that.



