Kaizer Chiefs forgotten striker backed to shine for Fernando Da Cruz - 'He's gonna come through this season big time'

Etiosa Ighodaro's arrival at Kaizer Chiefs was initially met with great fanfare, but his progress was quickly halted by a series of debilitating injuries.

The striker was restricted to just seven appearances across all competitions during the 2025/26 campaign and was notably absent for the entirety of the 2026 fixture list.

However, his recent performance in a pre-season friendly against Rangers has reignited hope among the Amakhosi faithful.

During the 1-1 draw against the Scottish giants, Ighodaro displayed the predatory instincts that earned him a move to Naturena.

The forward scored a clinical goal, converting a cross from Asanele Velebayi with a sharp turn and strike.

This resurgence has caught the eye of former Chiefs defender Morgan Gould, who believes the striker is finally ready to fulfill his potential in the famous gold and black jersey.



