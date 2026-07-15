Kaizer Chiefs forgotten striker backed to shine for Fernando Da Cruz - 'He's gonna come through this season big time'
A fresh start for the Nigerian marksman
Etiosa Ighodaro's arrival at Kaizer Chiefs was initially met with great fanfare, but his progress was quickly halted by a series of debilitating injuries.
The striker was restricted to just seven appearances across all competitions during the 2025/26 campaign and was notably absent for the entirety of the 2026 fixture list.
However, his recent performance in a pre-season friendly against Rangers has reignited hope among the Amakhosi faithful.
During the 1-1 draw against the Scottish giants, Ighodaro displayed the predatory instincts that earned him a move to Naturena.
The forward scored a clinical goal, converting a cross from Asanele Velebayi with a sharp turn and strike.
This resurgence has caught the eye of former Chiefs defender Morgan Gould, who believes the striker is finally ready to fulfill his potential in the famous gold and black jersey.
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Gould predicts a breakout season
Speaking on Kaizer Chiefs Radio, Morgan Gould expressed his confidence in the forward's ability to bounce back from his physical setbacks.
Gould, who dealt with significant injuries during his own playing career, suggests that the difficult period Ighodaro endured will ultimately serve as motivation.
The retired defender sees the upcoming season as a turning point for the player to prove his worth to the club hierarchy.
"He's [Ighodaro] going to be huge for Kaizer Chiefs this season.
"He's gonna come through this season big time because he now has been through the blessing and the curse.
"Now he needs to come with the blessing, here lies an opportunity for him," Gould stated.
The veteran defender believes that the second season is often where quality players truly establish themselves after adapting to the demands of a club like Chiefs.
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Meeting the pressure at Naturena
The expectations at Kaizer Chiefs are notoriously high, and Gould emphasised that Ighodaro must now seize the moment.
With the club making limited moves in the transfer market - signing only Thabo Moloisane and Renaldo Leaner on free transfers - the existing squad members are under pressure to step up.
Gould feels that Ighodaro's familiarity with the Premier Soccer League [PSL] will be a significant advantage as he looks to lead the line for Fernando Da Cruz.
"Because you know in the first season [you need] lady luck and in the second season that's when you really come out and show why you are the one to get the contract.
"I've seen him over the years, he's familiar [with the PSL], now it's time for him to say 'I've arrived'," Gould suggested.
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Amakhosi continue Spanish tour
Chiefs are currently intensifying their tactical work in Europe as they prepare for the new domestic campaign.
Following the draw with Rangers, the Soweto giants are scheduled to face Saudi Pro League side Al Kholood on Wednesday.
This fixture will provide another opportunity for Ighodaro to build chemistry with his teammates and prove to the coaching staff that he is ready to be the club's primary source of goals.
The Spanish tour will conclude this coming Saturday with a clash against local side Elche CF.
As the club moves forward without several released players such as George Matlou and Happy Mashiane, the form of Ighodaro remains a central storyline.
If he can maintain the sharpness shown in the early stages of pre-season, the "forgotten" striker could indeed feel like a brand-new signing for the 2026/27 season.
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