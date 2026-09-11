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Kingsley Kobo

Kaizer Chiefs fans 'too quick to complain' about strikers trying to find goal scoring form - 'Hey, this one must go'

Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs
Polokwane City
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs
F. Da Cruz
L. Baartman
F. Silva
K. Mayo
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E. Ighodaro

Former Amakhosi striker Kenny Niemach has hit out at the club's supporters, claiming their lack of patience is a major factor behind the team's persistent goalscoring issues. The retired forward believes that constant criticism from the stands makes it nearly impossible for new signings to find their feet at Naturena.

  • Flavio Silva and Wandile Duba, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Too quick to complain

    Kaizer Chiefs have spent years searching for a prolific marksman to lead their line, but former striker Kenny Niemach believes the solution will not be found in the transfer market alone.

    Instead, he points to the volatile relationship between the fans and the players as a primary hurdle.

    Speaking to KickOff about the current climate at the club, Niemach highlighted a specific trend of negativity that he feels is detrimental to the squad.

    "Sometimes, we are too quick to complain and say 'Hey, this one must go.' That's how we are in South Africa; we don't give people a chance."

    "Let's allow the coach to work with the strikers so he can find out which combinations work best," Niemach said, per KickOff.


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  • Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    The coach needs time to deliver

    Under the guidance of new coach Fernando Da Cruz, there have been glimpses of a more energetic and high-tempo attacking style.

    The current roster includes a mix of youth and experience, featuring the likes of Luke Baartman, Flavio Silva, Wandile Duba, Etiosa Ighodaro, and Khanyisa Mayo.

    "When a new coach comes in, he usually has his ideas, and the mandate is, obviously, between them and the management, but it has to be Champions League and challenging for the PSL title."

    "Whether they need more players, I think it's entirely up to the coach. He's got to deliver on the mandate; that's what is important," Niemach explained.


  • Luke Baartman & Daniel Cardoso, Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune UnitedBackpage

    Too many strikers

    One of the pitfalls Niemach identified was the tendency to hoard players in the forward positions, which can lead to selection headaches and a lack of consistency.

    He warned that simply adding more names to the list of strikers is not a guarantee of success and could actually hinder the development of the current group.

    "The issue with the current Chiefs strikers is how you fit them in, how the coach can get the best out of them."

    "It doesn't help to add two more strikers and then find yourself with seven, like the previous coach used to."

    "You must stick with only the strikers you will need."

    "Try to make the ones you have better," the former striker added.


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  • Khanyisa Mayo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Setting expectations for the new season

    As the season progresses, the pressure to deliver a trophy will only increase for Da Cruz and his strikers.

    The challenge is exacerbated by injuries to key players like Mayo, but Niemach remains adamant that the current path is the right one if given enough time.

    Ultimately, the message from the former Amakhosi star is one of stability and trust in the process.

    While the fans remain desperate for a return to the glory days, Niemach warns that the "this one must go" mentality might be the very thing holding the club back from finding its next great goalscorer.


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