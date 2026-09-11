Kaizer Chiefs fans 'too quick to complain' about strikers trying to find goal scoring form - 'Hey, this one must go'

Kaizer Chiefs have spent years searching for a prolific marksman to lead their line, but former striker Kenny Niemach believes the solution will not be found in the transfer market alone.

Instead, he points to the volatile relationship between the fans and the players as a primary hurdle.

Speaking to KickOff about the current climate at the club, Niemach highlighted a specific trend of negativity that he feels is detrimental to the squad.

"Sometimes, we are too quick to complain and say 'Hey, this one must go.' That's how we are in South Africa; we don't give people a chance."

"Let's allow the coach to work with the strikers so he can find out which combinations work best," Niemach said, per KickOff.



