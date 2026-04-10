Kaizer Chiefs fans’ favourite Ethan Chislett hungry for goals - 'I just need to start scoring… and I'm getting in good positions'

After a period of adaptation following his move from English football, Ethan Chislett is beginning to show why Kaizer Chiefs fought for his signature.

The Durban-born playmaker, who had to wait for the second half of the 2025/26 season to make his official debut for Amakhosi, has gradually worked his way into the plans of co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, while also growing into a popular figure among the demanding Naturena faithful.

The transition from the lower divisions of English football to the pressure cooker of the Premier Soccer League is never easy, but Chislett feels he is finally reaching peak physical condition.

With a mere four appearances now under his belt, the focus has shifted from participation to becoming a decisive factor in the final third for the Glamour Boys.