Kaizer Chiefs fans’ favourite Ethan Chislett hungry for goals - 'I just need to start scoring… and I'm getting in good positions'
Finding rhythm in the gold and black
After a period of adaptation following his move from English football, Ethan Chislett is beginning to show why Kaizer Chiefs fought for his signature.
The Durban-born playmaker, who had to wait for the second half of the 2025/26 season to make his official debut for Amakhosi, has gradually worked his way into the plans of co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, while also growing into a popular figure among the demanding Naturena faithful.
The transition from the lower divisions of English football to the pressure cooker of the Premier Soccer League is never easy, but Chislett feels he is finally reaching peak physical condition.
With a mere four appearances now under his belt, the focus has shifted from participation to becoming a decisive factor in the final third for the Glamour Boys.
- Backpage
The hunt for maiden Amakhosi goal
Despite his growing influence on the pitch, Chislett is well aware that an attacking midfielder at a club like Chiefs is judged on goal contributions.
Speaking ahead of the upcoming clash against TS Galaxy, the 26-year-old opened up about his personal expectations and his desire to open his account for Amakhosi. He admits to being his own toughest critic while remaining optimistic about his current form.
"Physically, I'm probably in the best place I have been. I think I'm my own harshest critic; I always have been, so I want to score goals," said Chislett as quoted by SABC Sports.
- Backpage
Analysis of his attacking positioning
Chislett’s confidence is underpinned by his growing influence in advanced areas, as he consistently finds himself in dangerous positions. The Soweto giants midfielder believes the process is just as important as the outcome, with his intelligent off-the-ball movement already creating opportunities.
"So I just need to start scoring – and I'm getting in good positions. I think for me the worrying thing would be if I wasn't getting into those positions.
"But I'm getting into the box; I'm arriving late, and that's how I score my goals, so I think it's just a matter of time, to be honest. I'm patient and I'm enjoying my football," he explained.
Focusing on the task at hand
While the prospect of a winning streak is enticing, Chislett has urged his teammates to ignore the noise and focus purely on the tactical challenges posed by TS Galaxy. With the coaching staff still weighing up future decisions, the players are under pressure to perform consistently to secure their long-term futures at the club.
For Chislett, the formula is simple: stay focused and clinical.
"Yeah, so we're obviously in good spirits from the last game; the confidence is high, but we know that over the course of the season, we've needed to be better in the following game after we've won [the previous one].
"We need to almost forget what's happened prior, and we need to just focus on TS Galaxy, which I'm sure we will," he added.
As Chiefs look to cement their position in the upper echelons of the league table, all eyes will be on whether their English-based recruit can finally find the back of the net and kickstart the goalscoring run he has promised.