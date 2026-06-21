Kaizer Chiefs are actively exploring the Zimbabwean market once again, with Scottland FC president Scott Sakupwanya confirming that high-level discussions are underway between the two clubs.

The news follows the announcement that the two sides will face off in the third edition of the Toyota Cup on July 26 at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

Sakupwanya revealed that the Soweto giants are looking to facilitate player movements during the upcoming window.

The club owner stated, "Fans should expect more players to come in. We’re not done yet. We have already completed the signing of Nickson Nyasulu from FC Platinum, and he’s a quality addition to our squad," Sakupwanya said as per FARPost.

But that’s just the start. I am currently in talks with many clubs, both locally and abroad, for players and other transactions. As we speak, I am engaging Kaizer Chiefs about possible player movements between the two clubs."







