Kaizer Chiefs engaging Zimbabwean side Scottland over the transfer of players for the 2026/27 season
- Scottland FC
Amakhosi opening negotiations for new talent
Kaizer Chiefs are actively exploring the Zimbabwean market once again, with Scottland FC president Scott Sakupwanya confirming that high-level discussions are underway between the two clubs.
The news follows the announcement that the two sides will face off in the third edition of the Toyota Cup on July 26 at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium.
Sakupwanya revealed that the Soweto giants are looking to facilitate player movements during the upcoming window.
The club owner stated, "Fans should expect more players to come in. We’re not done yet. We have already completed the signing of Nickson Nyasulu from FC Platinum, and he’s a quality addition to our squad," Sakupwanya said as per FARPost.
But that’s just the start. I am currently in talks with many clubs, both locally and abroad, for players and other transactions. As we speak, I am engaging Kaizer Chiefs about possible player movements between the two clubs."
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Bobby Motaung back on the scouting trail
The confirmation of these talks comes after Bobby Motaung was seen in the stands for several Scottland FC fixtures.
He was present at the National Sports Stadium to witness a 2-0 victory over CAPS United and returned on Sunday to see the league leaders defeat Hardrock FC by the same scoreline.
Significantly, club legend Knowledge Musona was the star of the show, netting three goals across those two matches.
Motaung’s presence has fueled speculation that Chiefs are looking to rediscover the magic of the Zimbabwean market that served them so well in the past.
Sakupwanya added that his club's ambitions are growing, noting: "We are also speaking to players who are based in Europe. Our goal is to bring the best talent to Scottland FC and build a team that can compete at the highest level."
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A historic connection with Zimbabwe
History suggests that Chiefs find their best success when tapping into Zimbabwean talent.
Motaung famously travelled to Harare in 2009 to secure Knowledge Musona from Aces Youth Soccer Academy, a move that yielded incredible results for the Naturena-based club.
Musona became a cult hero in the Premier Soccer League before moving to Europe.
The list of Zimbabwean legends at Naturena is extensive, featuring icons like Tinashe Nengomasha, Willard Katsande, and Khama Billiat.
Other notable names to wear the famous gold and black jersey include Lincoln Zvasiya, Kingston Nkhatha, Ovidy Karuru, and Matthew Rusike.
With Billiat being the last Zimbabwean to feature for the club in 2023, the current negotiations signal a return to a proven transfer strategy.
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Massive bonuses as Scottland eye continental glory
While Chiefs are looking to buy, Sakupwanya is doing everything in his power to keep his squad motivated as they lead the Castle Lager PSL.
The president announced a massive bonus for his players, doubling their reward after their recent win. "You have to pay players so that they stay happy.
"I promised them US$5,000, and I have put it up to US$10,000. They are working; they need to feed their families.
"We don’t want them to go to South Africa. They must stay in Zimbabwe," Sakupwanya explained.
The financial muscle of Scottland has seen them rise to the top of the table with 37 points from 18 matches.
While they are wary of losing talent to the PSL, the club is simultaneously preparing for its debut appearance in the 2026/27 CAF Champions League.
This dual objective makes the ongoing negotiations with Chiefs a pivotal moment for both Southern African clubs.