Keagan Dolly, Taariq Fielies, Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu, October 2023Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Kaizer Chiefs end speculation after officially confirming Keagan Dolly exit and three other departures

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsTransfersKeagan DollySifiso Hlanti

The Soweto giants have started preparing for next season and four experienced players have now been shown the exit door.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Chiefs have parted ways with three players
  • Dolly, Hlanti, Sithebe and Ngcobo have been released
  • Gonzalez has returned to his parent club
Article continues below