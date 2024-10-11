'Kaizer Chiefs' Duba must admit he lacks confidence! Orlando Pirates' Mofokeng can do well for any team even Palmer joined struggling Chelsea but he is a gem' - Fans

Majority of football lovers in Mzansi convinced the 20-year-old Amakhosi midfielder can deliver if he focuses on his game.

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Wandile Duba recently argued Orlando Pirates teenager Relebohile Mofokeng has excelled because his team is well-structured with little pressure to perform as opposed to the Glamour Boys.

However, a section of South Africans are not convinced with the 20-year-old's utterances, stating there are players who deliver despite featuring for struggling teams.

They have urged Duba to work on his game to improve where necessary instead of finding excuses to justify his inconsistent displays. Have a look at their opinions as sampled by GOAL.