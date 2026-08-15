Kaizer Chiefs defender Inacio Miguel reveals what sets Aden McCarthy apart from other PSL youngsters - 'They come with a lot of demands, but they have not achieved anything'

Inacio Miguel has hailed the professional approach of Aden McCarthy, suggesting that the young defender’s move to Azerbaijan is the result of a specific mindset often lacking in the modern game.

Speaking at a media briefing at the Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena, the veteran defender pointed out that McCarthy’ success was not merely a matter of fortune or external factors, but a product of his own dedication to the craft.

Miguel, who has become a vocal leader since joining the Glamour Boys, emphasised that McCarthy’s willingness to listen set him apart from his peers in the Premier Soccer League.

In a modern era where young talents are often criticised for their off-field distractions, Miguel noted that McCarthy remained grounded.

He stated: “He’s a special boy. I feel like Aden should be an example to a lot of young players not only at Kaizer Chiefs but in South Africa,” Miguel said, as per FARPost.

“He’s someone who is very smart; he listens a lot, and I feel like nowadays this young generation comes with a lot of demands, but they have not achieved anything."