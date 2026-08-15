Kaizer Chiefs defender Inacio Miguel reveals what sets Aden McCarthy apart from other PSL youngsters - 'They come with a lot of demands, but they have not achieved anything'
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The blueprint for European success
Inacio Miguel has hailed the professional approach of Aden McCarthy, suggesting that the young defender’s move to Azerbaijan is the result of a specific mindset often lacking in the modern game.
Speaking at a media briefing at the Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena, the veteran defender pointed out that McCarthy’ success was not merely a matter of fortune or external factors, but a product of his own dedication to the craft.
Miguel, who has become a vocal leader since joining the Glamour Boys, emphasised that McCarthy’s willingness to listen set him apart from his peers in the Premier Soccer League.
In a modern era where young talents are often criticised for their off-field distractions, Miguel noted that McCarthy remained grounded.
He stated: “He’s a special boy. I feel like Aden should be an example to a lot of young players not only at Kaizer Chiefs but in South Africa,” Miguel said, as per FARPost.
“He’s someone who is very smart; he listens a lot, and I feel like nowadays this young generation comes with a lot of demands, but they have not achieved anything."
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Timing and professional development
The transition from a domestic academy to a European league requires more than just technical ability; it requires a deep understanding of career progression.
Miguel highlighted that McCarthy was able to navigate the pressures of being promoted to the Chiefs senior squad without losing sight of his ultimate goals.
The Angolan international explained that the timing of a player’s career is often within their own control, provided they have the humility to learn from those around them during their formative years in the first-team environment.
Discussing the philosophy behind the move, Miguel offered a poignant reflection on the intersection of faith and hard work.
“So Aden was humble enough to understand that I arrived in the first team and what’s the next move now, what I should and shouldn’t do.
"It’s very important to understand the timing of things; it’s not only God’s timing, but it’s also your timing. Aden was a very hard worker, and that’s why he’s at Sabah. He’s clear-minded that Kaizer Chiefs is not enough.
"My advice for the young players coming to Chiefs in the future: they cannot just be comfortable just to arrive in the Kaizer Chiefs first team. They must have the willingness to go to the next stage."
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The influence of a footballing pedigree
McCarthy is the son of former Amakhosi and Bafana Bafana defender Fabian McCarthy, and this background has clearly played a role in his professional development.
Miguel acknowledged that having a mentor who understands the intricacies of the South African football landscape has given Aden an advantage in maintaining his focus.
While the talent was always evident in the youngster’s game, the mental fortitude required to seek a challenge in a league like Azerbaijan’s suggests a maturity beyond his years.
The veteran defender believes that this foundational support is what allows players to resist the urge to become complacent once they reach the pinnacle of domestic football.
Miguel elaborated on this influence, saying: “Aden has a good background, and I’m not saying our kids don’t have a good background, but I know Fabian [McCarthy] was very important in Aden’s progress as I chat with him a lot of times.”
This guidance helped ensure that the young centre-back did not fall into the trap of early-career stagnation that affects many promising talents in the PSL.
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What comes next for Aden?
McCarthy and his new club Sabah FK recently qualified for the UEFA Champions League playoff round.
The former SA junior international will be looking to help his side qualify for the biggest stage of club football.
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