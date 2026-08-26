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Kaizer Chiefs defender Dillan Solomons on the intense battle for a starting berth at Naturena - 'A lot of players can come in and do the job'
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The defensive unit quandary
As Kaizer Chiefs continue their rebuilding phase under coach Fernando da Cruz, the focus has shifted toward the internal competition defining the squad.
Amakhosi have been active in the transfer market, securing talents such as goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner, centre-back Thabo Moloisane, and midfielder Adolf Mtasingwa Bitegeko.
However, the right-back position remains a fascinating area of the pitch, with the head coach appearing satisfied with his existing options rather than dipping back into the market for reinforcements.
The competition is particularly stiff given the versatility of the current roster.
While Dillan Solomons is a specialist in the role, he faces direct competition from Thabiso Monyane and Reeve Frosler, though the latter has been shifted to left-back recently to accommodate the tactical needs of the team.
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Solomons welcomes the internal challenge
Speaking about the current environment at the club, Solomons was adamant that the high level of competition is a positive factor for the Glamour Boys.
Despite only making two appearances so far this term—including a start against Sekhukhune United where he provided an assist—the 29-year-old remains focused on the bigger picture.
" For me, it’s [season goal] obviously to play as much as I can."
"We have a good team, a lot of players can come in and do the job."
"Whenever I’m asked to do the job, that’s what I’m willing to do and help the team win more games than what we did last season,” Solomons told FARPost
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The dynamic between the full-backs
While fans and pundits often debate who should start on the right side of the defence, Solomons insists that there is no animosity between the players vying for the same jersey.
The culture within the locker room appears to be one of mutual respect and collective ambition.
"It’s really tough [at right-back], but it’s good competition."
"We are very supportive of each other, and that’s key for us."
"We have been supportive of whoever gets his opportunity. He needs to take it."
"So, we are looking really solid in that position, and hopefully we can go out there and show people what we are about,” he said.
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A common objective for all
The primary objective for the Amakhosi this season is to restore the club to its former glory and compete for silverware across all available fronts.
With Fernando Da Cruz at the helm and the squad looking significantly more balanced than in previous years it is time for the Soweto club to push on.
The defender concluded his thoughts by emphasising the need for daily improvement to ensure the club finishes the season strongly.
"Obviously that’s the goal to push further than what we did last season, and it has to be better every single day, and hopefully we will end up on top.”
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