Kaizer Chiefs defender Dillan Solomons on the intense battle for a starting berth at Naturena - 'A lot of players can come in and do the job'

As Kaizer Chiefs continue their rebuilding phase under coach Fernando da Cruz, the focus has shifted toward the internal competition defining the squad.

Amakhosi have been active in the transfer market, securing talents such as goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner, centre-back Thabo Moloisane, and midfielder Adolf Mtasingwa Bitegeko.

However, the right-back position remains a fascinating area of the pitch, with the head coach appearing satisfied with his existing options rather than dipping back into the market for reinforcements.

The competition is particularly stiff given the versatility of the current roster.

While Dillan Solomons is a specialist in the role, he faces direct competition from Thabiso Monyane and Reeve Frosler, though the latter has been shifted to left-back recently to accommodate the tactical needs of the team.



