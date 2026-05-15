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Kaizer Chiefs defender admits motivation is a struggle ahead of AmaZulu FC clash – 'We've got to go out there and still do the job'
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The challenge of secured objectives
Success can sometimes bring its own set of complications, and for Kaizer Chiefs, the early achievement of their season goals has created a psychological hurdle.
Having guaranteed a spot in the Top Three and a return to continental football via the CAF Confederations Cup, the intensity surrounding the upcoming fixture against AmaZulu FC has naturally shifted.
Speaking to the Amakhosi media team, as reported by Soccer Laduma, Reeve Frosler was candid about the mental state of the squad.
"It's going to be difficult to stay motivated. I mean, our aim was to get into the top one, two, and three.
"We managed to successfully do that now, so it is a little bit more challenging.
"But I think, us staying professional, we've got to go out there and still do the job.
"The more games we win, the better position for the club, and the better we can start our next phase of things," Frosler explained.
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Chasing a historical points tally
While the pressure of the table has eased, Frosler is using history as a catalyst to keep the team focused.
The right-back highlighted that Amakhosi have the opportunity to reach 57 points, a total they haven't touched since the 2019-20 season when they narrowly missed out on the league title on the final day of the campaign.
"It's a good building block for us. I mean, we haven't reached that amount of points in the last five or six years," Frosler noted.
"So, if we could win these next two games, take us to 57, then we're on par with what almost got us the league the last time.
"We now know what's at stake for next season.
"If we can get a few points more, we can hopefully be even better, higher up on the log."
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Focus on professionalism and spirit
Despite the admission that the competitive edge might be harder to find, Frosler insists that the atmosphere at Naturena remains positive.
The defender believes that the collective energy of the squad during training will be the deciding factor when they take the pitch against an AmaZulu side that still has plenty to play for in terms of their own league standing.
"The guys are still having fun at work, which is important. We're having fun and still working towards our next game.
"The energy has been good, and we’re looking to just continue this energy and go forward to the next game.
" We just have to continue doing what we need to do, how we’ve practised, and how we’ve prepared the whole week," Frosler concluded.
The Soweto giants will need to turn that training ground energy into a clinical performance if they are to match their historical benchmark.
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What’s next for Chiefs?
This has been Amakhosi’s best PSL season since 2019-2020, when they finished second.
However, with two matches still to play, the aim is to end the campaign on the highest possible note.
But, AmaZulu FC are expected to provide a stern challenge as they remain focused on holding onto fourth place in the standings. Chiefs must first overcome that obstacle.
Coach Khalil Ben Youssef and his charges will head to the Moses Mabhida Stadium on May 16 hoping to end their recent winless streak in Durban.
Their last two trips ended in stalemates (1-1, 2-2).
The Glamour Boys will round off their season on the final matchday on May 23 with a home clash against 13th-placed Chippa United.