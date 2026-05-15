Kaizer Chiefs defender admits motivation is a struggle ahead of AmaZulu FC clash – 'We've got to go out there and still do the job'

Success can sometimes bring its own set of complications, and for Kaizer Chiefs, the early achievement of their season goals has created a psychological hurdle.

Having guaranteed a spot in the Top Three and a return to continental football via the CAF Confederations Cup, the intensity surrounding the upcoming fixture against AmaZulu FC has naturally shifted.

Speaking to the Amakhosi media team, as reported by Soccer Laduma, Reeve Frosler was candid about the mental state of the squad.

"It's going to be difficult to stay motivated. I mean, our aim was to get into the top one, two, and three.

"We managed to successfully do that now, so it is a little bit more challenging.

"But I think, us staying professional, we've got to go out there and still do the job.

"The more games we win, the better position for the club, and the better we can start our next phase of things," Frosler explained.



