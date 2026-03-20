Kaizer Chiefs defender Aden McCarthy reveals only remaining goal for Amakhosi as title race slips away - 'We all need to have the same vision...'
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Amakhosi pivot to new objectives
Kaizer Chiefs defender Aden McCarthy has backed coach Cedric Kaze’s stance that a top-three finish remains non-negotiable. The Glamour Boys have endured a turbulent spell in recent months, seeing their early-season optimism replaced by the harsh reality of a growing points gap at the summit of the table.
After a difficult run that saw their title push fade, Amakhosi finally ended their winless streak with a narrow victory over Durban City over the past weekend, offering a lifeline as they chase consistency and a return to continental football.
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Title dreams replaced by reality
McCarthy now says the top three is the priority, stressing the importance of unity within the squad to achieve this minimized target.
"I feel like we all just need to have the same vision, and that vision is finishing in the top three, no matter what happens with other teams, because that is out of our control," the defender stated firmly as reported by SABC Sports.
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Overcoming injury and suspension woes
McCarthy has been sidelined at various points this season through injury and suspension, something that hasn’t sat well with him. The young defender has been left frustrated by his enforced absences during important stages of the campaign.
"Being suspended for games or missing games is not a nice feeling because I've missed some decisive games due to that," he admitted.
Peak fitness for the final stretch
McCarthy believes he is in peak shape as the campaign enters its closing stretch. Despite earlier setbacks, he feels his fitness levels are now strong enough to anchor the defence effectively.
"Mentally and physically, I'm in the best shape. I've had injuries at the start of the season, but now I've been doing a lot of recovery to look after my body and my muscles," McCarthy concluded.
With the defender back at full tilt, Amakhosi fans will be hoping for a strong finish to a roller-coaster season.
The Phefeni side will now shift focus to their encounter against Magesi FC in hopes of maintaining their confidence in the top-three finish mission.