Kaizer Chiefs defender Aden McCarthy reveals only remaining goal for Amakhosi as title race slips away - 'We all need to have the same vision...'

McCarthy believes he is in peak shape as the campaign enters its closing stretch. Despite earlier setbacks, he feels his fitness levels are now strong enough to anchor the defence effectively.

"Mentally and physically, I'm in the best shape. I've had injuries at the start of the season, but now I've been doing a lot of recovery to look after my body and my muscles," McCarthy concluded.

With the defender back at full tilt, Amakhosi fans will be hoping for a strong finish to a roller-coaster season.

The Phefeni side will now shift focus to their encounter against Magesi FC in hopes of maintaining their confidence in the top-three finish mission.