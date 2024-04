Amakhosi insisted on travelling to East London to face the Chilli Boys despite having an option to have the match played on another day.

Kaizer Chiefs lost 2-0 to Chippa United in a Premier Soccer League match at Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday.

Following the death of defender Luke Fleurs on Wednesday, Chiefs were entitled to request a postponement of their trip to East London but they insisted on playing.

GOAL now takes a look at some of the reasons why Amakhosi should have asked for the Chippa match to be played another day.