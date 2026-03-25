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Zitha Kwinika and Inacio Miguel, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

Kaizer Chiefs dealt a massive blow in their bid to qualify for CAF inter-club competition as a key defender is ruled out for the rest of the season!

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Orbit College vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orbit College
Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy
TS Galaxy
Magesi FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Magesi FC
Inacio Miguel
Z. Kwinika

The Glamour Boys need to have their key players available as they push for representation in the continental competition in the 2026/27 campaign. The Soweto giants have a massive chance to finish third in the Premier Soccer League race. Amakhosi are currently fourth with 36 points, one less than AmaZulu, who are above them, having played two more games.

  • Zitha Kwinika, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Who is out?

    Kaizer Chiefs might have to do without their centre-back Zitha Kwinika for the remainder of the season, according to FARPost.

    "Chiefs have been dealt another blow with vice-captain Zitha Kwinika ruled out for the remainder of the campaign," the publication reported.

    "Kwinika becomes the second defender sidelined for the rest of the season after Nkanyiso Shinga, worsening the crisis in Chiefs’ backline at a time when consistency is crucial," they added.

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  • Zitha Kwinika, Given Msimango, Glody Lilepo and Aden McCarthy, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Why is Kwinika's absence a blow?

    In the ongoing campaign, the 32-year-old has played 25 games for the Glamour Boys across all competitions with a goal to his name.

    To make matters worse, Inacio Miguel is also suspended for the next two games after accumulating eight yellow cards already.

    This leaves the central defense light, as Aden McCarthy might now be paired with Given Msimango, who was shaky in the couple of matches he played. 

  • Bruce Bvuma, Brandon Petersen, Fiacre Ntwari and Ilyes Mzoughi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    The goalkeeping problem

    Chiefs are also sweating in the goalkeeping department, where only Bruce Bvuma is fit for the senior team after recent injuries to Brandon Petersen - who is now working on his fitness, as well as Fiacre Ntwari.

    The latter was forced to withdraw from his international duty with Amavubi, leaving the 18-year-old Takalani Mazhamba to deputise Bvuma in the recent outing against Magesi. 

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  • International break, blessing in disguise?

    Amakhosi have two weeks to put their house in order before playing Orbit College on April 6, and later TS Galaxy, hoping to collect maximum points.

    Magesi FC, Polokwane City FC, Orlando Pirates, and Siwelele are the other teams Chiefs will face in April.