Kaizer Chiefs dealt a massive blow in their bid to qualify for CAF inter-club competition as a key defender is ruled out for the rest of the season!

Kaizer Chiefs might have to do without their centre-back Zitha Kwinika for the remainder of the season, according to FARPost.

"Chiefs have been dealt another blow with vice-captain Zitha Kwinika ruled out for the remainder of the campaign," the publication reported.

"Kwinika becomes the second defender sidelined for the rest of the season after Nkanyiso Shinga, worsening the crisis in Chiefs’ backline at a time when consistency is crucial," they added.