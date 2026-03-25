Kaizer Chiefs dealt a massive blow in their bid to qualify for CAF inter-club competition as a key defender is ruled out for the rest of the season!
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Who is out?
Kaizer Chiefs might have to do without their centre-back Zitha Kwinika for the remainder of the season, according to FARPost.
"Chiefs have been dealt another blow with vice-captain Zitha Kwinika ruled out for the remainder of the campaign," the publication reported.
"Kwinika becomes the second defender sidelined for the rest of the season after Nkanyiso Shinga, worsening the crisis in Chiefs’ backline at a time when consistency is crucial," they added.
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Why is Kwinika's absence a blow?
In the ongoing campaign, the 32-year-old has played 25 games for the Glamour Boys across all competitions with a goal to his name.
To make matters worse, Inacio Miguel is also suspended for the next two games after accumulating eight yellow cards already.
This leaves the central defense light, as Aden McCarthy might now be paired with Given Msimango, who was shaky in the couple of matches he played.
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The goalkeeping problem
Chiefs are also sweating in the goalkeeping department, where only Bruce Bvuma is fit for the senior team after recent injuries to Brandon Petersen - who is now working on his fitness, as well as Fiacre Ntwari.
The latter was forced to withdraw from his international duty with Amavubi, leaving the 18-year-old Takalani Mazhamba to deputise Bvuma in the recent outing against Magesi.
International break, blessing in disguise?
Amakhosi have two weeks to put their house in order before playing Orbit College on April 6, and later TS Galaxy, hoping to collect maximum points.
Magesi FC, Polokwane City FC, Orlando Pirates, and Siwelele are the other teams Chiefs will face in April.