Kaizer Chiefs confirm defender off to Europe to play in the UEFA Champions League - 'We are excited to see him grow on the world stage'
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Amakhosi starlet heads for Azerbaijan
The Naturena-based giants have announced that McCarthy has successfully completed his move to Sabah FK after an impressive breakout season in South Africa.
The central defender, who became a mainstay in the Chiefs backline, is set to take 31 appearances worth of experience to the Azerbaijan capital as his new club prepares for participation in the qualifying rounds of the UEFA Champions League.
The Baku-based outfit secured the domestic title last season, which provides the South African defender with an immediate path into Europe's elite club competition.
'Aden will fly the Amakhosi flag high in Europe'
In an official statement released via the club's social media platforms, Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr expressed his pride in seeing another academy product make the leap to a major overseas league.
“We can confirm that we have agreed to release Aden after being approached by Sabah FK," Motaung Jr said.
"We are proud that he will compete in the qualifying round of next season’s UEFA Champions League."
Motaung Jr further backed the youngster to succeed in his new environment, adding: "We know Aden will fly the Amakhosi flag high in Europe, and we are excited to see him grow on the world stage."
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Champions League football and the McCarthy legacy
McCarthy's departure follows a stellar campaign in the Betway Premiership, where he started the season in sensational form by picking up back-to-back Man of the Match awards.
His consistency throughout the year made him one of the first names on the team sheet, and his development under the bright lights of FNB Stadium has clearly caught the eye of international scouts.
The move also sees McCarthy follow in the footsteps of a former Chiefs midfielder. He will become the second player from the Soweto giants to represent Sabah, following Hendrick Ekstein’s stint with the club during the 2019/2020 season.
While the Azerbaijan league may be an unconventional destination, the lure of the UEFA Champions League play-off round provides a platform rarely afforded to players moving directly from the PSL.
Sabah FK reveal video