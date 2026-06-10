Kaizer Chiefs confirm defender off to Europe to play in the UEFA Champions League - 'We are excited to see him grow on the world stage'

The Naturena-based giants have announced that McCarthy has successfully completed his move to Sabah FK after an impressive breakout season in South Africa.

The central defender, who became a mainstay in the Chiefs backline, is set to take 31 appearances worth of experience to the Azerbaijan capital as his new club prepares for participation in the qualifying rounds of the UEFA Champions League.

The Baku-based outfit secured the domestic title last season, which provides the South African defender with an immediate path into Europe's elite club competition.