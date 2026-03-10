Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Khothatso Leballo

Kaizer Chiefs coaches get some backing! Ex-Amakhosi star convinced club is hard on Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze: 'I don't think it's realistic'

The Burundian and the Tunisian have been enduring a barrage of criticism as the Soweto giants go through one of their worst runs of form. Calls for them to be sacked have grown louder amid mounting frustration from supporters. However, an unlikely figure has come to their corner, offering a rare note of sympathy during the difficult period.

  • Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, September 2025Backpage

    Pressure on coaches at Naturena

    Kaizer Chiefs are going through a difficult period in which they have lost their last four games. 

    That has seen angry Amakhosi fans marching to Naturena to protest against the negative results. At the centre of the criticism are co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze. 

    Amid the pressure, Chiefs sporting director Kaizer MKotaung Jnr still has high expectations of the coaches. 

    • Advertisement
  • Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, March 2026Backpage

    Chiefs' set target for Ben Youssef and Kaze

    "We need to finish the season in a Champions League position," Motaung Jnr said on Radio 947.

    "It’s about results; the last few results have not been coming, and we need to get results as soon as possible. Results need to come; otherwise, decisions are going to be made, that’s as clear as it is.

    "We have two games before the FIFA break, Durban City and Magesi, very important. We need to go out and make sure we get the six points."

  • Jabu Mahlangu.Ubetoo.

    Coaches' madate unrealistic

    Former Chiefs midfielder Jabu Mahlangu feels expecting Ben Youssef and Kaze to achieve a top-two finish for CAF Champions League football is a huge ask from the coaches. 

    "Firstly, it was good to hear the Sporting Director being ambitious; speaking the way he spoke about how the team still has high hopes. They still want to compete against the best in the African continent," Mahlangu said on SABC Sport's Soccer Zone as per KickOff.

    "The mandate they gave the co-coaches, for me, is where I have a concern. Is it realistic? Personally, I don't think it's realistic.

    "I say this because I think for now, for this season, Chiefs should have just been fighting to finish in the top eight and then build from there," he further explained. 

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Kaizer Motaung Jnr CAFCC draw video

    Ben Youssef and Kaze's fate sealed?

    Motaung has made remarks suggesting they will not have the two co-coaches next season.

    "You could have a contract until the end of the year, but it’s about the results and performance," Motaung said. 

    "The club will announce and sincerely communicate its direction at the time it needs to. I hear where the fans come from. We’re going to make decisive decisions at the correct time."

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Durban City crest
Durban City
DRC
Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Magesi FC crest
Magesi FC
MGE
0