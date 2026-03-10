Kaizer Chiefs coaches get some backing! Ex-Amakhosi star convinced club is hard on Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze: 'I don't think it's realistic'
- Backpage
Pressure on coaches at Naturena
Kaizer Chiefs are going through a difficult period in which they have lost their last four games.
That has seen angry Amakhosi fans marching to Naturena to protest against the negative results. At the centre of the criticism are co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze.
Amid the pressure, Chiefs sporting director Kaizer MKotaung Jnr still has high expectations of the coaches.
- Backpage
Chiefs' set target for Ben Youssef and Kaze
"We need to finish the season in a Champions League position," Motaung Jnr said on Radio 947.
"It’s about results; the last few results have not been coming, and we need to get results as soon as possible. Results need to come; otherwise, decisions are going to be made, that’s as clear as it is.
"We have two games before the FIFA break, Durban City and Magesi, very important. We need to go out and make sure we get the six points."
- Ubetoo.
Coaches' madate unrealistic
Former Chiefs midfielder Jabu Mahlangu feels expecting Ben Youssef and Kaze to achieve a top-two finish for CAF Champions League football is a huge ask from the coaches.
"Firstly, it was good to hear the Sporting Director being ambitious; speaking the way he spoke about how the team still has high hopes. They still want to compete against the best in the African continent," Mahlangu said on SABC Sport's Soccer Zone as per KickOff.
"The mandate they gave the co-coaches, for me, is where I have a concern. Is it realistic? Personally, I don't think it's realistic.
"I say this because I think for now, for this season, Chiefs should have just been fighting to finish in the top eight and then build from there," he further explained.
Ben Youssef and Kaze's fate sealed?
Motaung has made remarks suggesting they will not have the two co-coaches next season.
"You could have a contract until the end of the year, but it’s about the results and performance," Motaung said.
"The club will announce and sincerely communicate its direction at the time it needs to. I hear where the fans come from. We’re going to make decisive decisions at the correct time."