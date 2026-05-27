Kaizer Chiefs coach posts his farewell to social media - 'I say goodbye with a heart full of gratitude and pride'

Kaizer Chiefs are once again heading into a period of transition as the club prepares for a major technical team overhaul ahead of the new season.

The Soweto giants have seen a string of departures that signal a fresh start for the club as they look to reclaim their status at the summit of South African football. Among those leaving is goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi, who joined the club as part of the initial backroom staff assembled to support the vision of Nasreddine Nabi at Naturena.

Mzoughi’s departure is not an isolated case, as he exits the club alongside co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.

The backroom exodus also includes strength and conditioning coach Majdi Safi.











