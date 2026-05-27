Kaizer Chiefs coach posts his farewell to social media - 'I say goodbye with a heart full of gratitude and pride'
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Technical team overhaul at Naturena
Kaizer Chiefs are once again heading into a period of transition as the club prepares for a major technical team overhaul ahead of the new season.
The Soweto giants have seen a string of departures that signal a fresh start for the club as they look to reclaim their status at the summit of South African football. Among those leaving is goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi, who joined the club as part of the initial backroom staff assembled to support the vision of Nasreddine Nabi at Naturena.
Mzoughi’s departure is not an isolated case, as he exits the club alongside co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.
The backroom exodus also includes strength and conditioning coach Majdi Safi.
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Mzoughi pens emotional farewell
Taking to his Instagram account to address the Amakhosi faithful, Mzoughi expressed deep emotion as he confirmed his time with the club had come to an end.
"Today, I say goodbye with a heart full of gratitude and pride. It has been a great honour and privilege to be part of this big club and this beautiful family. Wearing the Kaizer Chiefs badge and working every day for this institution was something very special for me," he wrote.
The coach, who became a fan favourite for his animated presence on the touchline, made sure to acknowledge everyone who supported his journey. "I want to thank the management, technical staff, players, and especially the supporters for the love, respect, and support you gave me during my journey at the club. I will always be grateful for the moments we shared together," Mzoughi added.
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Impact on the Amakhosi goalkeepers
During his stint at Chiefs, Mzoughi was responsible for managing a talented pool of shot-stoppers, including Bruce Bvuma, Brandon Petersen, Takalani Mazhamba, and Fiacre Ntwari.
Despite constant rotation due to injuries and fluctuating form, the North African coach managed to extract impressive individual performances.
Brandon Petersen, in particular, thrived under his guidance, racking up 18 clean sheets across all competitions, including 15 in the league and three in the CAF Confederation Cup.
Reflecting on those he worked with directly, Mzoughi shared a special message for the squad's keepers.
"To the goalkeepers, thank you for your trust, hard work, and commitment every single day. I am proud of your progress, and I truly believe the future is bright for all of you," he stated.
His work has left a tangible mark on the defensive statistics of the club, providing a solid foundation for whoever takes over the role next.
A legacy of respect and pride
While his time at Naturena may have ended sooner than some expected, Mzoughi departs with his head held high and a clear affection for the badge. His passionate celebrations and commitment to the cause resonated with a fanbase that demands nothing but the best.
As the club moves forward with its restructuring plans, Mzoughi’s influence on the current crop of goalkeepers will be seen as one of the highlights of the recent technical era.
Closing his statement, Mzoughi made it clear that Kaizer Chiefs would always hold a special place in his career history.
He concluded: "Even if my journey with Kaizer Chiefs comes to an end today, this club will always remain in my heart. I leave with beautiful memories, valuable experiences, and great respect for everyone at the club. Thank you, Amakhosi! ❤️. I wish the club nothing but success, trophies, and happiness in the future."