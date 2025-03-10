Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi demands 'same spirit like last game' against Stellenbosch as he targets revenge against Cape Town City - 'Muhsin Ertugral beat me in Cape Town'

BackpageKiplagat SangKaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi demands 'same spirit like last game' against Stellenbosch as he targets revenge against Cape Town City - 'Muhsin Ertugral beat me in Cape Town'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City FCCape Town City FCN. NabiAmakhosi shift focus to their next league match in midweek against struggling Citizens.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChiefs to host CityNabi aims revenge on ErtugralNabi demands fighting spirit from his playersFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱