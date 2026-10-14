Kaizer Chiefs coach justifies deployment of SIX defenders in a draw against Stellenbosch FC: 'We had to find alternatives'

Kaizer Chiefs fans were left scratching their heads on Tuesday evening as the team sheet for their Betway Premiership clash against Stellenbosch FC featured what appeared to be six natural defenders.

Assistant coach Dillon Sheppard was the man tasked with fronting the media following the result, and he immediately addressed the elephant in the room regarding the defensive-heavy starting XI.

The lack of creative spark was evident throughout the ninety minutes, yet the coaching staff remains adamant that their hands were tied by external factors.

With expectations always high at Naturena, the decision to sacrifice attacking intent for defensive stability has become a major talking point.

Fans are questioning whether a more adventurous approach could have broken the deadlock and ended the club's recent winless streak in domestic competition.



