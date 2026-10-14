Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Mduduzi Shabalala Kaizer Chiefs & Njabulo Blom, StellenboschBackpage
Samuel Nkosi

Kaizer Chiefs coach justifies deployment of SIX defenders in a draw against Stellenbosch FC: 'We had to find alternatives'

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
Stellenbosch FC
D. Sheppard
R. Frosler
T. Mabaso
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu FC
AmaZulu FC

The Glamour assistant coach has broken his silence on the tactical choices that saw the Glamour Boys field an unusually defensive line-up in their latest outing. The decision has sparked debate among the Amakhosi faithful after the side failed to secure all three points in a frustrating home encounter.

  • Dillon Sheppard, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Tactical shift sparks debate at FNB Stadium

    Kaizer Chiefs fans were left scratching their heads on Tuesday evening as the team sheet for their Betway Premiership clash against Stellenbosch FC featured what appeared to be six natural defenders.

    Assistant coach Dillon Sheppard was the man tasked with fronting the media following the result, and he immediately addressed the elephant in the room regarding the defensive-heavy starting XI.

    The lack of creative spark was evident throughout the ninety minutes, yet the coaching staff remains adamant that their hands were tied by external factors.

    With expectations always high at Naturena, the decision to sacrifice attacking intent for defensive stability has become a major talking point.

    Fans are questioning whether a more adventurous approach could have broken the deadlock and ended the club's recent winless streak in domestic competition.


  • Reeve Frosler, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Injury crisis forces coach's hand

    The primary reason for the unconventional line-up was a devastating injury crisis that has gutted the Amakhosi midfield.

    Chiefs entered the contest without the services of Lebohang Maboe, Adolf Mtasingwa, and Siphesihle Ndlovu, leaving a massive void in the engine room.

    “With Reeve Frosler, why would you say he’s a defender? The reason with the line-up, obviously with the injuries that we’ve had, young Thulani [Mabaso] has just come back from injury," as quoted by iDiski Times.

    "To throw him into a game where we’ve just come back from a FIFA break, I think it would’ve been unfair on him,” Sheppard explained in the post-match press conference.

  • Thabo Moloisane Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Frosler's new role in the engine room

    One of the most notable selections was the deployment of Reeve Frosler in a central midfield role alongside Sibongiseni Mthethwa.

    While Frosler is traditionally viewed as a full-back, Sheppard revealed that this transition was not a desperate last-minute experiment but something that had been trialled during the off-season.

    Sheppard elaborated on the tactical preparation, stating: “So, we had to find alternatives. In pre-season, we worked with Reeve in the midfield and like I said, he’s played that position before.

    "With the three weeks we had, we’ve prepared with him. He did really, really well. So, that was the reason behind him.”

    Despite the coach's praise for Frosler's individual performance, the collective output was not enough to secure the win.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
  • Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Amakhosi search for missing spark

    The draw leaves Chiefs in a precarious position as they struggle to climb up the table.

    While the defensive solidity provided by the six-man foundation prevented a defeat, the lack of penetration remains a concern for the supporters.

    As the 2026/27 season progresses, the ability of the squad to handle adversity will be tested.

    Sheppard’s justification highlights the thin margins the club is currently operating on, but in the world of elite football, results are the only currency that matters.


Next matches
ORP

ORP

Premier Soccer League

31 Oct 2026

KAC

KAC

KAC

KAC

Premier Soccer League

04 Nov 2026

AMA

AMA