Amakhosi failed to win yet another match as they were frustrated by the Dube Birds in their own backyard.

Kaizer Chiefs were held 0-0 by Moroka Swallows in Saturday's Premier Soccer League match at FNB Stadium.

It was a result which saw them remaining sixth on the PSL table as they continue to struggle to get into the top four.

Already under intense pressure going into Saturday's match, coach Cavin Johnson tries to cool down the situation in their camp.