Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz weighs in on Pitso Mosimane's Bafana Bafana appointment - 'It’s good to have a local coach'

The South African football landscape has undergone a seismic shift following the official unveiling of Pitso Mosimane as the new Bafana Bafana head coach.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly mentor was presented to the public at SAFA House on Tuesday morning, marking his return to a position he previously held between 2010 and 2012.

Broos leaves behind a significant legacy, having transformed the national team’s fortunes during his six-year stay in South Africa.

The Belgian coach, who arrived in 2021, famously guided the side to a bronze medal at the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast and achieved further historical success by taking the team into the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



