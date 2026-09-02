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Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz weighs in on Pitso Mosimane's Bafana Bafana appointment - 'It’s good to have a local coach'
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A new era begins at Bafana
The South African football landscape has undergone a seismic shift following the official unveiling of Pitso Mosimane as the new Bafana Bafana head coach.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly mentor was presented to the public at SAFA House on Tuesday morning, marking his return to a position he previously held between 2010 and 2012.
Broos leaves behind a significant legacy, having transformed the national team’s fortunes during his six-year stay in South Africa.
The Belgian coach, who arrived in 2021, famously guided the side to a bronze medal at the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast and achieved further historical success by taking the team into the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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Da Cruz endorses local talent
The appointment has generated significant conversation across the Betway Premiership, with Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz becoming the latest high-profile figure to share his thoughts.
Speaking to the media at the Naturena Village ahead of the Amakhosi’s upcoming clash against Siwelele FC, the French coach expressed his approval of the decision to look within the country's borders for Broos’ replacement.
Addressing the tactical quality and the significance of the appointment, the Chiefs boss was full of praise for his counterpart's resume.
"He’s a coach that had a lot of success at club level; he has won a lot of titles," Da Cruz told reporters, as quoted by FARPost.
"So has the qualities to be in this position today.
“It’s good to have a local coach [in the national team], but it is important that we give him time because now he is taking over a heritage from another coach. He will need time to set up his things.”
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Da Cruz calls for patience
While the excitement surrounding Mosimane’s return is palpable, Da Cruz was quick to temper expectations regarding immediate results.
He highlighted that succeeding a manager as successful as Broos requires a period of adaptation.
The transition from the Belgian's structured approach to Mosimane's philosophy will not happen overnight, and the Chiefs mentor insists that the football public must remain supportive during this early phase of the new regime at the national team level.
The heritage left by Broos includes a competitive squad and a winning culture, but Mosimane will undoubtedly want to implement his own ideas.
As the new head coach settles in, his primary focus will be maintaining the upward trajectory established over the last few years.
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Looking ahead to the new regime
Mosimane's return is seen as a major statement of intent by SAFA, who have opted for a coach with intimate knowledge of the local game and a proven ability to win under pressure.
As the Betway Premiership prepares for the weekend action, the focus remains firmly on the national team's future.
With the backing of colleagues like Da Cruz, Mosimane will look to build on the foundations laid by his predecessor.
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