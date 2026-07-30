Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz sheds light on Rushwin Dortley’s comeback after 18-month injury horror - 'We have to be careful'
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The long road to recovery
Rushwin Dortley has endured a professional nightmare that has seen him sidelined for a staggering 55 matches.
The defender’s last competitive outing for Kaizer Chiefs came during a narrow 1-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on March 1, 2025.
What was initially diagnosed as mere discomfort has spiralled into a massive period of inactivity that has tested the player's mental and physical resolve to the limit.
Former Amakhosi head coach Nasreddine Nabi had initially downplayed the severity of the issue, but subsequent medical evaluations revealed much deeper structural problems.
A series of surgeries and recurring complications followed, extending his absence far beyond the original projections.
Now, with the new Betway Premiership season on the horizon, the club is taking a calculated approach to ensure his return is sustainable for the long haul.
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Managing the training load
Speaking on the delicate process of reintegrating the defender, Fernando Da Cruz emphasised that the club will not be rushed into a decision that could compromise Dortley's career.
"We must be patient with Rushwin Dortley because he didn’t play for 18 months which is long," Da Cruz explained, per KickOff.
"He underwent surgery twice, so we have to be careful.
The coaching staff at Naturena is working in tandem with the medical department to monitor every step of the player’s progress.
"For now, he has done individual and collective work, but we manage him every day and every week," Da Cruz added.
"So, we will go step by step because we don’t want him to have another injury again when he comes back.”
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Benefitting the Amakhosi squad
Despite the prolonged absence, Da Cruz remains fully aware of the quality Dortley brings to the squad.
Having tracked the player's development over several years, the coach is confident that Dortley will prove to be a vital asset once he is cleared for full match action.
"He is a player that I knew two years ago so I know his quality and how it will be beneficial to the team this season when he comes back," the coach noted.
"It will take time for him to come back but when he comes back, he will be 100% ready.”
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Looking ahead to the new season
Kaizer Chiefs are currently finalising their preparations for the upcoming domestic campaign, with high expectations surrounding the new technical setup.
The integration of long-term absentees like Dortley is part of a broader strategy to ensure the squad has the necessary depth to compete across all fronts.
The technical team is aware that rushing a player back after two major surgeries could lead to a catastrophic relapse.
Dortley’s eventual return will feel like a new signing for the Soweto giants, providing a boost to a defensive unit that has faced scrutiny in recent seasons.
For now, the focus remains on the "step by step" philosophy preached by Da Cruz.
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