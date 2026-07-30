Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz sheds light on Rushwin Dortley’s comeback after 18-month injury horror - 'We have to be careful'

Rushwin Dortley has endured a professional nightmare that has seen him sidelined for a staggering 55 matches.

The defender’s last competitive outing for Kaizer Chiefs came during a narrow 1-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on March 1, 2025.

What was initially diagnosed as mere discomfort has spiralled into a massive period of inactivity that has tested the player's mental and physical resolve to the limit.

Former Amakhosi head coach Nasreddine Nabi had initially downplayed the severity of the issue, but subsequent medical evaluations revealed much deeper structural problems.

A series of surgeries and recurring complications followed, extending his absence far beyond the original projections.

Now, with the new Betway Premiership season on the horizon, the club is taking a calculated approach to ensure his return is sustainable for the long haul.