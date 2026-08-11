Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz sends defiant comeback message - 'I want the fans to be proud of the team in the next few weeks'

Kaizer Chiefs suffered a major setback in their quest for silverware this season as they were dumped out of the MTN8 by Golden Arrows.

The Glamour Boys, returning to the competition after a two-year absence, were beaten 1-0 at the FNB Stadium.

The defeat marked the first loss for Fernando Da Cruz since he took the reins, but he was quick to defend his players despite the elimination.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Da Cruz expressed his sympathy for both the squad and the supporters who turned out in large numbers.



