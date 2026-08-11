Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz sends defiant comeback message - 'I want the fans to be proud of the team in the next few weeks'
- Kaizer Chiefs
A bitter pill to swallow at FNB Stadium
Kaizer Chiefs suffered a major setback in their quest for silverware this season as they were dumped out of the MTN8 by Golden Arrows.
The Glamour Boys, returning to the competition after a two-year absence, were beaten 1-0 at the FNB Stadium.
The defeat marked the first loss for Fernando Da Cruz since he took the reins, but he was quick to defend his players despite the elimination.
Speaking to the club’s official website, Da Cruz expressed his sympathy for both the squad and the supporters who turned out in large numbers.
- Backpage
Addressing the lack of clinical finishing
The match followed a familiar pattern for Chiefs, who created numerous opportunities but failed to capitalise on their dominance.
Arrows, meanwhile, proved to be clinical, taking advantage of one of their few clear openings to secure the win.
Da Cruz identified a lack of composure in the final third as the primary reason for his side's failure to progress to the semifinals of the Wafa Wafa competition.
"It’s very disappointing for the players because they put in a lot of effort. Also, for the fans because a lot of them came to the stadium,” he said.
"We had a lot of chances to score, but we didn’t take them, and unfortunately they scored with their only chance from a cross.
"Regarding our chances, we lacked lucidity [composure] inside the box. Even after they scored, we had opportunities, but we need to work on being calmer in those situations."
- Kaizer Chiefs
Maintaining a positive mindset
Despite the blow of a cup exit so early in the season, Da Cruz is keeping a glass-half-full perspective. He was particularly pleased with the character shown by his players, who continued to push for an equaliser until the final whistle.
The Frenchman believes that the foundation for success is being built through the squad's work ethic and their willingness to adapt to his new tactical demands during this transition period.
"I am happy with the mindset of the players," Da Cruz remarked.
"We wanted to go further in this tournament, and we are disappointed to be eliminated, but we still have other competitions to compete in, and we will continue to work hard to improve step by step."
- Backpage
A bold promise to the Amakhosi faithful
The pressure is always high at Naturena, where the trophy drought has become a heavy burden for every coach. However, Da Cruz is focused on the immediate future and the development of a team that the supporters can connect with.
"I want the fans to be proud of the team in the next few weeks," he declared.
This rallying cry suggests that the technical team sees significant progress behind the scenes that has yet to fully manifest on the scoreboard.
With the Premier Soccer League season now the primary focus, the Amakhosi will need to turn that promise into points quickly to ensure the fans remain behind the new project.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting