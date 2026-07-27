Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz reveals big plans for Mfundo Vilakazi - 'I like to have a player who can...'

Kaizer Chiefs concluded their pre-season preparations on a high note at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on Sunday, securing a 1-0 victory over Zimbabwean side Scottland FC to lift the Toyota Cup.

The decisive moment came in the first half through Mfundo Vilakazi, whose clinical finish proved to be the difference between the two sides in a tightly contested affair.

Vilakazi's ability to play in different attacking positions has earned the admiration of Fernando Da Cruz, who believes the 20-year-old's versatility will be a valuable asset throughout the Premier Soccer League season.

Explaining his tactical approach after Amakhosi's match, the Frenchman revealed that his wingers will be expected to adapt their positioning depending on the opposition and the phase of play.







