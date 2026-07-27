Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz reveals big plans for Mfundo Vilakazi - 'I like to have a player who can...'
Vilakazi the difference in Toyota Cup
Kaizer Chiefs concluded their pre-season preparations on a high note at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on Sunday, securing a 1-0 victory over Zimbabwean side Scottland FC to lift the Toyota Cup.
The decisive moment came in the first half through Mfundo Vilakazi, whose clinical finish proved to be the difference between the two sides in a tightly contested affair.
Vilakazi's ability to play in different attacking positions has earned the admiration of Fernando Da Cruz, who believes the 20-year-old's versatility will be a valuable asset throughout the Premier Soccer League season.
Explaining his tactical approach after Amakhosi's match, the Frenchman revealed that his wingers will be expected to adapt their positioning depending on the opposition and the phase of play.
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Tactical flexibility for the youngster
"It depends in which area of the pitch we are, it also depends on the structure of the opponents as well as our game model, so we asked the wingers to stay wide and sometimes drift inside," Da Cruz explained as per SABC Sport.
He further clarified that Vilakazi’s position in any given match will not define his role, highlighting the fluid nature of his tactical approach.
"Vilakazi is an interesting player for me because he can also play as a winger or a forward or striker, so it's very interesting, and I like to have a player like this in my squad who can play in different positions.
"And it does not mean that because he played as a winger today that he can't play as a forward or striker in the next games."
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Offensive improvements still required
Despite the victory, Da Cruz was quick to point out that there is still significant work to be done on the training ground.
The coach is aware that his side needs to become more clinical and inventive in the attacking third if they are to challenge for honours this season.
"We have a good defensive structure, but offensively, for the moment, it's the part where we take most of the time to work and improve, and we are working towards that, but it's our process, it's our [intention] to improve offensively," he admitted.
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What comes next for Amakhosi?
The win against Scottland provided a stern physical test for the Amakhosi, which Da Cruz believes was the perfect preparation for their Premier Soccer League opener against the newly-promoted Kruger United.
"This game was very good preparation before we start the season in the Betway Premiership next Saturday because we suffered a lot, we ran a lot, and physically also," he noted.
"And I'm very happy for this game because now we need to rest and then start preparing for the next game in a couple of days."
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