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Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz reacts to Bobby Motaung's trophy demands - 'I'm not a magician'
Motaung sets the bar high at Naturena
The pressure is mounting at Kaizer Chiefs as the club's leadership makes no secret of their expectations for the current campaign.
Football manager Bobby Motaung has laid down a clear mandate for the technical team, insisting that the Betway Premiership giants must be back in the winner's circle sooner rather than later.
- Backpagepix
Da Cruz calls for realistic expectations
Responding to these lofty demands, Fernando Da Cruz has opted for a more grounded perspective.
The 54-year-old, who arrived in the off-season to lead the Amakhosi revival, is keen to manage the feverish expectations of the supporters and the board alike.
While he acknowledges the stature of the club, he is wary of promising instant results in a league that has become increasingly competitive at the top end of the table.
Addressing the calls for a clean sweep of trophies, Da Cruz was blunt about his capabilities.
"I’m not a magician like a reporter. I cannot say what we will achieve, but the most important thing for us is to keep the mentality of working and listening," the Frenchman said, as per FARPost.
- Backpagepix
Chasing consistency in the Premiership
The season has started with a mix of promise and frustration for the Chiefs faithful. While they currently occupy a respectable third place in the Betway Premiership standings, the sting of an early exit from the MTN8 still lingers.
Da Cruz is adamant that looking too far ahead could be detrimental to their league form.
He reinforced his philosophy by saying: "Like I already said, we will make a conclusion. If we are in a good position, we’ll try to achieve as best as we can. We are very ambitious, but our first ambition is always to win the next game."
- Kaizer Chiefs
Focus shifts to Siwelele clash
The immediate challenge for Da Cruz and his charges is a crucial league encounter against Siwelele at Dobsonville Stadium this Sunday.
Amakhosi are desperate to get back to winning ways after a frustrating 2-2 draw against Richards Bay in their previous outing.
Winning the next game is the priority, but the shadow of Motaung's trophy demands will continue to loom over every result.
For Da Cruz, the path forward involves blocking out the external noise and focusing on the internal growth of his players.
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