Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz reacts to Bobby Motaung's trophy demands - 'I'm not a magician'

Responding to these lofty demands, Fernando Da Cruz has opted for a more grounded perspective.

The 54-year-old, who arrived in the off-season to lead the Amakhosi revival, is keen to manage the feverish expectations of the supporters and the board alike.

While he acknowledges the stature of the club, he is wary of promising instant results in a league that has become increasingly competitive at the top end of the table.

Addressing the calls for a clean sweep of trophies, Da Cruz was blunt about his capabilities.

"I’m not a magician like a reporter. I cannot say what we will achieve, but the most important thing for us is to keep the mentality of working and listening," the Frenchman said, as per FARPost.







