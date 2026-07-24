Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz makes his feelings clear on Thabo Cele and Glody Lilepo - 'I prefer other profiles'

The situations involving Thabo Cele and Glody Lilepo have remained a major talking point among Kaizer Chiefs supporters following their omission from the club's high-profile pre-season tour of Europe.

Their absence fuelled speculation over their futures, with many questioning whether the duo still featured in Fernando Da Cruz's plans for the 2026/27 campaign.

Speaking at Naturena on Friday morning, Fernando Da Cruz addressed the pair's omission and gave his clearest indication yet of where they fit into his plans.



