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Thabo Cele, Glody Lilepo, Kaizer Chiefs, September 2025Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz makes his feelings clear on Thabo Cele and Glody Lilepo - 'I prefer other profiles'

T. Cele
M. Lilepo
Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
F. Da Cruz

The Soweto giants' head coach has provided an update on the futures of the Amakhosi duo, confirming both players are surplus to requirements at Naturena. Neither player was included in the club’s recent pre-season tour of Spain, and Da Cruz has now publicly explained why they have been sidelined from the first-team set-up.

  • Da Cruz reveals Cele and Lilepo stance

    The situations involving Thabo Cele and Glody Lilepo have remained a major talking point among Kaizer Chiefs supporters following their omission from the club's high-profile pre-season tour of Europe.

    Their absence fuelled speculation over their futures, with many questioning whether the duo still featured in Fernando Da Cruz's plans for the 2026/27 campaign.

    Speaking at Naturena on Friday morning, Fernando Da Cruz addressed the pair's omission and gave his clearest indication yet of where they fit into his plans.


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  • Glody Lilepo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Lilepo nears Libyan transfer

    Lilepo's future at Naturena appears increasingly uncertain, with the winger attracting interest from clubs outside South Africa.

    Reports have linked the Congolese international with a move to a North African outfit, while Amakhosi are understood to be considering offers for the player.

    Addressing the speculation, Da Cruz confirmed that the club is willing to listen to proposals should a suitable opportunity arise.

    “First for, Lilepo has other opportunities elsewhere and the management is open to listen [to offers],” Da Cruz explained as per FARPost.


  • Thabo Cele, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpage

    Da Cruz blunt on Cele selection

    Turning to Cele's situation, Da Cruz explained why the midfielder has fallen down the pecking order ahead of the new campaign.

    With competition for places in the middle of the park increasing, the Glamour Boys coach admitted the 29-year-old does not currently feature in his immediate plans.

    "For Thabo Cele, we have a lot of players in his position, and I prefer other profiles, and for the moment he’s not on my plans," the coach stated.


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  • What comes next for Amkhosi?

    The decisions surrounding Cele and Lilepo form part of a wider squad overhaul as Da Cruz looks to mould a group capable of challenging for the Premier Soccer League title and meeting the club's CAF Confederation Cup aspirations.

    After overseeing the club's pre-season camp in Spain, the French tactician has had the opportunity to closely assess his options and determine which players fit into his plans for the campaign ahead.

    Attention now turns to the Toyota Cup versus Zimbabwean champions Scottland FC on Sunday, where Da Cruz will get another opportunity to fine-tune his side and offer Amakhosi supporters a glimpse of the identity he hopes to build at Naturena before the new season gets underway.




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Kruger United
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Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
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