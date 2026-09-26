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Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz like Ruben Amorim at Manchester United - 'He opted to lose his job playing a way he believed in'
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Frustration is beginning to simmer
Despite a reasonably solid start to the domestic season that has seen Kaizer Chiefs collect 13 points from seven matches, a sense of frustration is beginning to simmer at Naturena.
The Amakhosi have won three times and played out four draws, leaving fans and former players alike wondering why the side has struggled to convert dominant displays into maximum points.
Masilela noted that while the French tactician has utilized offensive-minded players in deeper roles, such as deploying winger Pule Mmodi as a wing-back, the balance remains precarious.
The stats reflect a team that can find the back of the net but remains vulnerable; Chiefs have scored 12 goals but conceded seven during their opening seven league fixtures.
Speaking on the Soccerbeat podcast, Masilela explained: “When I look at the way they set up, I don’t think they’re defensive, he could say he’s playing a winger a wingback in Pule Mmodi but also his team is scoring but the mistakes at the back always disappoint them and sees them drop points.”
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The Amorim comparison
The core of Masilela's critique centres on the conviction of the manager and whether his specific brand of football aligns with the historic expectations of the Soweto giants.
He drew a fascinating comparison to the Premier League, where Ruben Amorim faced similar scrutiny during his time in the Manchester United dugout. The Portuguese coach was often urged to abandon his signature three-man defensive line in favour of a more traditional English system, yet he famously refused to compromise his vision.
Masilela believes Da Cruz possesses a similar stubbornness which could define his legacy at Chiefs.
Drawing the parallel to the Old Trafford situation, Masilela highlighted the risks involved when a manager refuses to pivot from their core philosophy.
“It’s the similar things that happened to a Manchester United when they hired Ruben Amorim, even when he got suggestions that he should change his back three, he opted to lose his job while playing in a way he believed in.”
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Was due diligence done?
Beyond the immediate results on the grass, Masilela questioned whether the Chiefs hierarchy conducted sufficient due diligence before handing the reins to the Frenchman.
Unlike many of his predecessors who arrived with established reputations at major African clubs, Da Cruz’s specific tactical preferences were less known to the South African public. This lack of a clear track record in similar environments has led to concerns about whether his footballing DNA truly matches the flair that has traditionally defined the Amakhosi.
Masilela expressed his doubts about the suitability of the appointment, stressing that the club must ensure their leaders understand the unique pressure and style required at Naturena.
“Another thing is it’s not like Da Cruz was coaching a Pyramids FC or a Yanga SC and we got to see how he sets up his team so we can see if he’s an attacking coach or possession-based and that maybe brings me to question whether the club did their homework on how plays and if that will fit the culture the club prefers,” he said.
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Fine margins
The current landscape of the Betway Premiership offers little room for error, and the four draws already recorded by Chiefs suggest that Da Cruz is still searching for the perfect formula.
While being unbeaten is a positive foundation, the recurring nature of defensive blunders has left the side chasing their rivals.
Ultimately, the debate surrounding Da Cruz is not just about whether he is an attacking or defensive manager, but whether his rigid tactical framework can adapt to the realities of South African football.
The comparison to Amorim serves as a warning; while tactical purity is admirable, it often comes at a high cost in results-driven environments.
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