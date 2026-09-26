Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz like Ruben Amorim at Manchester United - 'He opted to lose his job playing a way he believed in'

Despite a reasonably solid start to the domestic season that has seen Kaizer Chiefs collect 13 points from seven matches, a sense of frustration is beginning to simmer at Naturena.

The Amakhosi have won three times and played out four draws, leaving fans and former players alike wondering why the side has struggled to convert dominant displays into maximum points.

Masilela noted that while the French tactician has utilized offensive-minded players in deeper roles, such as deploying winger Pule Mmodi as a wing-back, the balance remains precarious.

The stats reflect a team that can find the back of the net but remains vulnerable; Chiefs have scored 12 goals but conceded seven during their opening seven league fixtures.

Speaking on the Soccerbeat podcast, Masilela explained: “When I look at the way they set up, I don’t think they’re defensive, he could say he’s playing a winger a wingback in Pule Mmodi but also his team is scoring but the mistakes at the back always disappoint them and sees them drop points.”



