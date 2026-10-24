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Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz insists Amakhosi are high in confidence despite CAF Confederation Cup elimination - 'We played with a lot of personality'
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Wasteful finishing costs Amakhosi
Kaizer Chiefs faced a bitter end to their continental aspirations as they were dumped out of the CAF Confederation Cup by Red Arrows.
Speaking after the final whistle, Fernando Da Cruz expressed his frustration at the team's inability to convert their dominance into a more comfortable scoreline. The French tactician felt the damage was done long before the referee signaled for the shootout to begin.
“We dominated all the game, we created a lot of chances, we lose this game in the penalties, but I think we lost the game before because we missed too much chances, we only scored one goal. Normally, we must win this game three- four zero,” Da Cruz said as per Soccer Laduma.
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Da Cruz defends squad mentality
Despite the obvious disappointment of an early exit from African competition, Da Cruz was quick to dismiss suggestions that his squad is suffering from a crisis of confidence.
The Chiefs boss was adamant that the mental state of his players remains strong despite the setback.
"No, the team played with confidence, played with a lot of personality, with the ball, without the ball so with what we showed today it’s not an issue of confidence,” Da Cruz said.
This defiant stance suggests he will continue to back his current group of players as they look to navigate a difficult period in the domestic season following this continental disappointment.
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Quick turnaround for Carling Knockout
There is very little time for the Amakhosi faithful to lick their wounds as the domestic calendar offers an immediate chance for redemption. The focus now shifts abruptly to the Carling Knockout, where a high-stakes encounter against TS Galaxy awaits on Tuesday night.
Da Cruz is already planning the logistics of the team's recovery and preparation, knowing that another early cup exit would be unacceptable for a club of Chiefs' stature and historical expectations.
The schedule is demanding, but the coach believes the quick succession of matches could actually help his team move past the Red Arrows defeat.
“For sure, on Tuesday we have a game in Carling Cup, today we assembled the team, tomorrow we leave for Johannesburg and after from Sunday we prepare Carling Knockout to be qualified for the next round,” Da Cruz added.
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Pressure mounts on Soweto giants
Success in the Carling Knockout has now become a necessity rather than an ambition for Da Cruz.
The match against Galaxy will serve as a massive litmus test for the resilience of this Chiefs squad. If they can replicate the dominance shown against Red Arrows but add the clinical edge that was missing, they should progress.
However, should they struggle again in front of goal, the questions surrounding Da Cruz's leadership and the team's mental fortitude will only intensify.
The spotlight is firmly on the Glamour Boys as they attempt to rescue their season from this early disappointment.
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