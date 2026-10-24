Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz insists Amakhosi are high in confidence despite CAF Confederation Cup elimination - 'We played with a lot of personality'

Kaizer Chiefs faced a bitter end to their continental aspirations as they were dumped out of the CAF Confederation Cup by Red Arrows.

Speaking after the final whistle, Fernando Da Cruz expressed his frustration at the team's inability to convert their dominance into a more comfortable scoreline. The French tactician felt the damage was done long before the referee signaled for the shootout to begin.

“We dominated all the game, we created a lot of chances, we lose this game in the penalties, but I think we lost the game before because we missed too much chances, we only scored one goal. Normally, we must win this game three- four zero,” Da Cruz said as per Soccer Laduma.







