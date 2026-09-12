Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz fumes at costly errors after frustrating draw against Polokwane City - 'We make big mistakes'

The Chiefs boss was particularly concerned by what he perceives as a growing pattern of avoidable errors handing lifelines to their Betway Premiership rivals.

Da Cruz noted that while opponents are not necessarily outplaying his side through intricate attacking moves, his own players are essentially doing the hard work for them.

This defensive fragility has become a focal point for the coaching staff as they look to maintain their status near the top of the domestic table during the early stages of the season.

“We create chances, we didn’t make the break [score], and when you don’t make the break, you give the opportunity to the opponent to come back,” Da Cruz said, as per iDiski Times.

“Since a few weeks when we make mistakes, we concede a goal, so we need to work.

“It’s very easy to analyse: before we didn’t make mistakes; we didn’t give chance to the opponent to score.

"But now, since Richards Bay, then Siwelele, and today Polokwane City, the opponent doesn’t create chances, but we make big mistakes, and we let the opponents the chance to score goals.”











