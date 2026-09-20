Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz frustrated after Golden Arrows draw as Lebohang Maboe suffers injury - 'We have a lack of maturity'

Kaizer Chiefs endured a frustrating afternoon at the office as they were held to a goalless draw by Golden Arrows, leaving Fernando Da Cruz to rue missed opportunities in a match where Amakhosi struggled to find the finishing touch.

Reflecting on the missed opportunities that plagued the ninety minutes, Da Cruz was candid about where his side fell short in the final third.

The head coach believes that while the talent is evident, the decision-making under pressure remains a work in progress.

"We have a lack of maturity in our frontline," Da Cruz said on SuperSport TV.

"Young players with a lot of quality, but they lack maturity.



