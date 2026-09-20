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Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz frustrated after Golden Arrows draw as Lebohang Maboe suffers injury - 'We have a lack of maturity'
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Goal drought frustrates Da Cruz
Kaizer Chiefs endured a frustrating afternoon at the office as they were held to a goalless draw by Golden Arrows, leaving Fernando Da Cruz to rue missed opportunities in a match where Amakhosi struggled to find the finishing touch.
Reflecting on the missed opportunities that plagued the ninety minutes, Da Cruz was candid about where his side fell short in the final third.
The head coach believes that while the talent is evident, the decision-making under pressure remains a work in progress.
"We have a lack of maturity in our frontline," Da Cruz said on SuperSport TV.
"Young players with a lot of quality, but they lack maturity.
Maboe injury adds to Amakhosi woes
The afternoon took another frustrating turn for Amakhosi when influential midfielder Lebohang Maboe was substituted early in the second half.
Da Cruz confirmed after the final whistle that the substitution was not tactical but necessitated by a physical issue.
"We changed position for position for Maboe; unfortunately, his injury arrived a bit early in the second half. After we were a bit imbalanced in midfield."
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Tactical gambles fail to pay off
In an attempt to break the deadlock, Da Cruz turned to his bench, introducing several attacking reinforcements to put pressure on the Arrows backline, but the elusive winning goal remained out of reach.
The coach maintained that his intent was always to take all three points, even if the execution was not perfect on the day.
"The other substitutions were to win the game; I changed attacking players to win the game, because we always want to win the game," he added.
"But unfortunately today we touched the post, we had opportunities, but we didn’t score."
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'We are on a good way'
While the result will feel like two points dropped for the Chiefs faithful, Da Cruz remained adamant that the performance itself provided reasons for encouragement. The French tactician believes the entertainment value was high and that his squad is undergoing a necessary transition period.
Concluding his post-match analysis, the head coach suggested that the scoreline did not reflect the quality of football on display at the stadium. He remains confident that the goals will start flowing once the frontline gains more experience.
"But we are on a good way. We have to continue this way and will score; I’m 100% sure.
"People who watched in front of the TV today, it was a 0-0, but they have watched a very good game."
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